A Shattuck man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident in Ellis County early Sunday morning.
Dalton L. Bryan, 22, of Shattuck is in the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bryan was going south on U. S. 283 about two miles north of Shattuck when his pickup went off the road, hit a driveway embankment, went airbone then rolled multiple times, the OHP said. Bryan was ejected during the rollover.
The accident happened just before 6 a.m.
The OHP said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
In addition to the OHP, Ellis County EMS, Fire Deparment and Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
