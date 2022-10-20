A Woodward County man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Shawn McDowell, 58, of Mutual, was taken by ambulance to AllianceHealth, then transferred to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with a neck injury, the OHP said.
According to the patrol report McDowell was going east on U.S. 412 in his van. A pickup driven by Omar Laines-Ayala, 45, of Woodward was also going east. The OHP said Ayala slowed to make a right turn and was hit by McDowell’s vehicle. Ayala was not injured.
Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.
The accident happened about 5 miles west of Mooreland a little after 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.