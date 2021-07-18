A Shattuck man died in a one-vehicle accident in Ellis County early Sunday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The OHP said Jesse Harold Wales IV, 38, died at the scene of the accident on a county road south and east of Shattuck from a head injury.
A passenger in the vehicle, Zane Adam Meyer, 38, of Shattuck, was treated and released at Newman Memorial Hospital, the OHP said.
According to the OHP report, Wales was going north in an ATV on a county road and failed to negotiate a left turn. The vehicle rolled one-half time, coming to rest on its top. Both men were ejected and pinned under the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, the OHP said.
