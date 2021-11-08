Several area schools have Veterans Day programs scheduled. They include:
Arnett Public School Veterans Day Program is at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium with a reception for veterans and their family to follow in Home Economics classroom.
Buffalo’s Annual Veterans Day program will be held in the Buffalo High School Auditorium. The program will begin at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please call the school at (580) 735-2448. Everyone is invited to attend.
Fairview Public School invite veterans to sit in front of the Arts and Education Center auditorium for a 35 minute program beginning at 11 a.m.
Fargo-Gage Schools will host a Veteran's Day program at 1:00 pm in the school's new Event Center. Veterans are invited to eat lunch before the program. The Junior High and High School choirs will perform along with patriotic readings from Beta club members. The 1st through 4th grade students will perform. Veterans will be recognized and presented with an appreciation gift. The guest speaker for the program will be Mr. Larry Hawthorne.
Laverne Public Schools and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) will host a Veteran's Day program in Shackelford Hall Auditorium at 10:00 am.
The Seiling Veterans Day Assembly will be at 9 a.m. in the Seiling Schools Auditorium.
Sharon-Mutual Public School’s Veterans Day program is at 9 a.m. in the Sharon gym.
Woodward
Horace Mann will be posting a virtual Veteran's Day assembly on the school’s Facebook page. Students will be shown the video in the classrooms. Highland Park is doing the same, plus wearing red, white and blue for the day.
Woodward Senior Center is having a Veterans appreciation lunch dining in for no cost to the veteran and their guest. Students and staff from High Plains Technology Center will start serving at 11 a.m. after a short program.
In the evening the Woodward Elks Lodge is hosting a US Military Veterans Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 715 Northwest Hwy Street. The dinner is free for each veteran and one guest. Dine in and curbside pickup are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.