The April version of Eggs and Issues is scheduled for Friday at the Northwestern Electric Building on Williams Avenue.
Woodward’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors the forums during the legislative session.
Things get started around 7:30 a.m. and go until 9 a.m.
Expected to attend are State Reps. Carl Newton, Mike Dobrinski and Kenton Patzkowsky and State Sen. Casey Murdock.
The format is typically the same each time. The legislators will give an update on legislation they are sponsoring as well as some of the big issues of the session.
Among topics likely to be discussed are the state budget and the education funding issues as the House and Senate have offered up differing plans for increasing school funding. Those differences have caused some tense back and forth comments between the leadership of the two bodies.
That will be followed by a question and answer session with those in attendance.
Often, lawmakers will stay a little longer to visit after completion of the event.
This time, Eggs and Issues will be followed by another special event.
The old middle school gym has been refurbished into a building for a 10th grade Technical Application Program.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the building, which marks an expansion of the popular program, a partnership with the Woodward Public Schools and High Plains Technology Center.
There are also a few other notable events coming up this weekend.
On Friday evening, Woodward Main Street will host its Spring Movies in the Park at Centennial Park.
The movie “Lightyear” will begin at dusk.
Then on Sunday, the 4th annual Wedding Expo and Open House is scheduled at the Conference Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
