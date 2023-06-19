For Newman Memorial Hospital, May 24, 2023 was a significant day as officials said for the first time in 16 years, orthopedic surgeries were conducted at the hospital.
Dr. Zane Uhland, a surgeon who is renowned in sports medicine, agricultural accidents and orthopedic injuries, is now offering orthopedic clinic and surgeries at Newman Memorial Hospital in addition to Woodward. Dr. Uhland brings 28 years of experience to the partnership with 15 years of service in Woodward.. He boasts a wide range of orthopedic surgeries and has even provided care for professional athletes, including the Oklahoma Thunder.
After Dr. Uhland performed his initial orthopedic surgeries, he met with key leadership to discuss how he would like to proceed with this partnership, noting he was impressed with the facilities and investment in equipment.
But it was the patient care that excited him and propelled the final negotiations.
“I was blown away by the patient care. From the time the patient arrived until the time they were discharged, they were cared for by the Newman team with compassion, skill and attention to detail.” said Dr. Uhland, “This is the type of care that people will travel to receive. We’re building something exceptional. I read the Hang Onto the Willows, a book which details the rich history of this hospital.
“It’s time to bring orthopedics back to the ‘Little Mayo of the West’ where it can serve Western Oklahoma, Eastern Texas and Kansas with distinction.”
Newman’s history with Orthopedics is a rich one. Dr. Richard Burgtorf began Newman’s orthopedic practice in 1953 when he moved to Shattuck.
Dr. Burgtorf built Newman’s orthopedic practice to a level of national recognition. He had a renowned practice for 35 years before retiring in 1988. Newman continued to offer full time orthopedic services until the departure of Dr. Pentecost in the summer of 2000. Dr. Todd Riley conducted clinic and surgery part time until his departure in 2007.
“Finding the right orthopedic team, the right fit for Newman and for our community was at the forefront of my mind throughout this process,” said Joey Burgtorf, director of operations. “I married Dr. Burgtorf’s grandson, so it feels like there’s a legacy that’s coming full circle by getting this accomplished in a way that we can be proud of. Not only is this a talented physician, but he has a 15-year history in Northwest Oklahoma and I believe that he’s in this with us for the long haul.”
Burgtorf added, “Building a service line with prestige goes beyond the surgeon and includes the team around them. Having Oklahoma native, Jeremy Cheatwood, PA-C, (who will be working with Dr. Uhland) an experienced orthopedic nursing staff and an experienced orthopedic surgery team was critical.”
Newman Memorial CEO, Tom Vasko said, “I’m extremely proud of our Newman and Dr. Uhland’s team who’ve worked day and night; bringing this opportunity to an operational state. Joey Burgtorf, head of Newman’s Operations, led the charge for Newman. I’m sure her grandfather-in-law, Dr. Burgtorf was smiling down from heaven.”
Vasko added, “We made good on our word to the community. Now it’s in the hands of that same community to utilize it.” It’s important to patronize locally owned hospitals and providers because it keeps our community’s healthcare dollars in local hands. It’s the small business mentality that will help prevent large healthcare platforms from creating a ‘Big Box Medicine’ environment that doesn’t fit the needs and nuances of a rural community. We’re going to continue to strategically build our service lines around the needs of our patients.
“. . . As consumers you have a choice where to receive healthcare. We want an opportunity to serve you. Newman Memorial defines patient experience and it’s helping us secure new providers.”
The next orthopedic clinic and surgery day will be June 21.
To start, plans are to host clinic and surgery days one to two times a month and increase as demand and volume dictate.
To schedule an appointment or ask a question, please contact 580-938-2551.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.