Tuesday's games
Softball
Cache 8, Clinton 3; Canute 13, Snyder 5; Elk City 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Crescent 10, Hennessey 0; Pioneer 8, Dover 0
Arapaho-Butler 15, Leedey 11; Laverne 9, Beaver 0; Binger-Oney 10, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Canute 13, Snyder 5; Cimarron 19, Timberlake 2; Covington-Douglas 11, Garber 6
Weatherford 14, Woodward 4; Enid 22-20, Tulsa Memorial 1-0; Hammon 5, Mooreland 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Ringwood 1; Hydro-Eakly 5, Lookeba-Sickles 2; Merritt 13-10, Sayre 3-0; Okeene 17, Thomas 8; Seilng 6, Vici 4; Texhoma 16, Tyrone 4
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 8, Navajo 2; Frontier 13, Cimarron 3; Drummond 20, Mulhall-Orlando 1; Leedey 12, Granite 1
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy def. Clinton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13; John Marshall def. Hennessey, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga def. Indiahoma, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15; Piedmont def. Enid, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Cross Country
Guymon Invitational
Boys 5K
Team scores: Guymon 17, Booker, Texas 64, Mooreland 100, Hooker 102, Stratford, Texas 129, Memphis, Texas 130.
Mooreland results: 10, Edgar Lucero, 20:30.26. 20, Trevor Elwood, 21:22.19. Jaxon Mouser, 23:33.74. Wyatt Lively, 23:50.25. Kelton Smith, 24:34.90. Jackson Crotts, 25:30.09. Gerald Crespo, 26:38.07. Trey Meliza, 26:39.76. Gavin Strunk, 28:19.66.
Balko results: 11, Cooper Mitchell, 20:37.84.
Laverne results: 15, Angel Alba, 21:01.48. Edmilson Perez, 25:22.61.
Girls 3200M
Team scoring: Stratford, Texas 46, Goodwell 54, White Deer, Texas 81, Mooreland 104, Balko 117, Booker, Texas 144, Hooker 183, Guymon 193, Memphis, Texas 219, Forgan 231.
Mooreland results: 13, Kynlee Mitchell, 15:53.95. 15, Alaina Crockett, 16:24.96. 19, Lydia Eslick, 16:38.11. Rylee Ferguson, 16:42.71. Cassandra Hernandez, 18:22.69.
Balko results: 16, Aspen Freeman, 16:27.05. 17, Kadyn Sager, 16:34.57. 18, Carolyn Olvera, 16:37.52. Sawyer Stockton, 17:04.41. Haylee Pearson, 18:56.50.
Laverne results: Selah Bentley, 17:33.62.
Forgan results: Hadley Taylor, 17:38.38. Anna Lancaster, 18:54.71. Pacey McIntyre, 19:46.39. Autum Seaton, 20:52.18. Kinley Kirkhart, 21:40.73. Naomi Ramirez, 21:47.1`1. Paige Seaton, 23:09.00. Brienna Osbom, 25:29.29. Janie Rempel, 25:50.36.
Monday's games
Softball
Chisholm 6, Alva 1; Amber-Pocasset 3, Hinton 0; Elk City 8, Anadarko 9; Canute 10, Arapaho-Butler 5; Arnett 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Tyrone 12, Buffalo 6.
Tuttle 13, Cache 4; Cashion 10, Pawnee 9; Tyrone 3, Cherokee 2; Dover 7, Covington-Douglas 2; Crescent 12, Tonkawa 2; Duke 14, Holils 3; Enid 20, Putnam West 0; Weatherford 8, Clinton 1; Frontier 15, Coyle 0; Morrison 18-16, Hennessey 1-2
Fairview 8, Watonga 3; Okeene 17, Geary 3; Hammon 4, Hydro-Eakly 3; Hobart 16, Merritt 6; Laverne 12, Hooker 4; Watonga 7, Okarche 3; Ringwood 18, Timberlake 2; Seiling 12, Mooreland 1; Shattuck 9, Vici 0; Oklahoma Bible Academy 20, Waynoka 12; Mulhall-Orlando 10, Drummond 2; Newcastle 17-17, Kingfisher 2-4
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 9, Binger-Oney 8; Hammon 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Okarche 8, Dover 0; Leedey 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3; Mulhall-Orlando 11, Frontier 2
Volleyball
Clinton def. Amber-Pocasset 15-16, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24; Erick def. Tipton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13; Weatherford def. Altus, 25-9, 25-21, 25-12
