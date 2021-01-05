Local Health Departments in Oklahoma are making COVID-19 vaccination a top priority to protect community health.
“We are excited to provide the vaccine to community members,” said Terri Salisbury, Regional Administrative Director for Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1. “We urge all Oklahomans who are eligible to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them. Our staff is working diligently to provide the vaccine to all individuals who are eligible. While individuals need to remain diligent in their COVID precautions, the vaccine is viewed as light at the end of the tunnel.”
Ongoing vaccination events will be held in all District One counties beginning the first week of January. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities will receive vaccination through contracts with CVS or Walgreen’s, or from local health departments.
Events for District One are as scheduled:
BEAVER COUNTY – Beaver County Fairgrounds, 1107 Douglas Avenue, Beaver OK
Call 580-625-3693 to schedule an appointment
Friday, January 8 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Friday, January 22 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday, January 18 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (location will be Beaver County Health Department)
CIMARRON COUNTY – Cimarron County Fairgrounds, N Logan Avenue & Wilson Street, Boise City, OK
Call 580-338-8544 to schedule an appointment.
Friday, January 15 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Friday, January 29 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
CUSTER COUNTY – 2800 South 4th Street, Clinton, OK
Call 580-323-2100 or 580-772-6417 to schedule an appointment
