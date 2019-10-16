As is normal on fall break week, the majority of high school football games are on Thursday night.
The exceptions in this area include the Boomers, who play Northwest Classen at Taft Stadium on Friday, and Seiling, which goes to Canton.
Otherwise everything is tonight.
District A-1 - Mooreland at Fairview, Texhoma at Watonga (non-district), Thomas at Oklahoma Bible and Chisholm at Hooker (non-district)
District B-1 - Laverne at Turpin
District C-1 - Boise City at Balko-Forgan, Pond Creek-Hunter at Buffalo, Timberlake at Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone at Waynoka.
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
The top A-1 game has Thomas at OBA with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the district. Thomas has won three games in a row while OBA has dropped two straight - both non-district games.
At Fairview, the Mooreland Bearcats will try and get back in the district race. Mooreland has lost two district games by a touchdown each. Fairview is 1-2 in the district.
Every game in District C-1 seems to carry some importance.
Buffalo got into the district win column last week faces a challenge against top-ranked and unbeaten Pond Creek-Hunter.
A shootout is very possible in Mutual as the Trojans host Timberlake. Both offenses can put points on the board.
Waynoka takes on a still dangerous Tyrone club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.