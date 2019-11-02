Area football roundup for week 9
Laverne 52, Beaver 0
The Tigers, 7-2, ended the game at halftime by scoring 24 points in the first quarter and 28 more in the second.
Mason Massee scored three touchdowns for Laverne and Gabe Lovell two. Rustin Dome, Carson Lovell and Chris Perez also had touchdowns.
The Tigers visit Seiling next Friday.
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Tyrone 0.
The Panthers needed just a half to wrap up the District C-1 championship.
Noah Miller, Nic Hamblin and Fisher Muegge each scored twice for the Panthers, 9-0.
Tyrone committed three turnovers and could get nothing going against the Panther defense.
Waynoka 8, Timberlake 6
The Railroaders made a first quarter touchdown and conversion stand up in what turned out to be a defensive battle.
Casen Olson's 75-yard touchdown run and conversion run gave the Rails an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
Timberlake scored in the second period on a 7-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink to Merric Judd, but the conversion run was stopped.
There was no scoring in the second half.
Texhoma 32, OBA 14
The Red Devils pretty much wrapped up second place in District A-1 by defeating OBA.
Texhoma built a 32-0 lead through three quarters, getting touchdowns from five different players
Barron Winter had both OBA scores in the fourth quarter.
Thomas 38, Fairview 14
Thomas rolled up a 38-0 lead through three quarters and coasted to the win, collecting the District A-1 championship along the way.
Five different players scored fro the Terriers.
Both of Fairview's score came in the fourth period on a kickoff return by Brody Wills and a two-yard run by Kaden Pettus
Sharon-Mutual 52, Boise City 6
The Trojans took out three weeks of frustrating losses against the Wildcats.
Sharon-Mutual led 44-6 at halftime and added another score in the third quarter to end the game early.
Gabe Sessoms ran for 324 yards and six touchdowns to lead Sharon-Mutual. He also connected with Tabor Marlatt for a 62-yard touchdown pass.
Hooker 28, Mooreland 22
A fourth quarter touchdown lifted the Bulldogs over Mooreland.
The Bearcats end the regular season with a 7-3 record.
