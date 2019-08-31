Roundup of area zero week football games
Cherokee 52, Sharon-Mutual 42
An offensive shootout emerged at Jack Braud Field with the Trojans and Chiefs combining for over 800 yards in total offense.
It started on Cherokee's first play when Lake Lyon hit Cade Chase for a 78-yard touchdown pass.
Sharon-Mutual battled back to even the game twice, but two touchdowns in the final 1:30 of the first half gave the Chiefs a working lead and they held it throughout the final 24 minutes.
Lyon had a pair of long touchdown runs and the Chiefs scored on a pass interception.
Sharon-Mutual had its share of big plays as well. Carter had runs of 73, 59 and 55 yards for scores and connected with Torin Darden on a 59-yard touchdown pass.
For the game, Lyon led the Chiefs with 152 yards rushing and another 111 throwing the ball.
Carter had 312 yards on 24 carries and Gabe Sessoms added a touchdown with his 29 yards on nine rushes. Sessoms also averaged 21 yards on kickoff returns.
The Trojans go to Seiling next week.
Shattuck 50, Tipton 0
A battle between defending state champions ended early as the host Indians routed Tipton 50-0 by halftime.
The Indians led 31-0 at the end of the first period.
The victory was the 150th for Shattuck head coach Troy Bullard, a total that includes eight state championships and a 93-game winning streak.
Against Tipton, the Indians opened a 16-lead quickly, thens cored on a blocked punt and the rout was one.
Tipton didn't have a first down until the 5:28 mark of the opening quarter.
Shattuck plays Destiny Christian next.
Seiling 50, Carnegie 24
Bryson Gore scored five touchdowns and Seiling rolled up 380 yards in total offense to win on opening night.
Carnegie actually led 18-8 after one quarter but Seiling took control with a 26-point second period.
Payton Gregory and Riley Tune had touchdowns for Seiling.
Mooreland 29, Cordell 0
The Bearcats beat Cordell for the second year in a row and this time in a pretty dominant fashion.
The Bearcats travel to Hinton next week.
Okeene 28, Maud 6
Eric Gutierrez scored three touchdowns to pace Okeene in its first 8-man game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.