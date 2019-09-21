Here is a quick wrap up of some of the high school football action from week three.
Seiling 46, Waukomis 0
Celebrating homecoming, the Wildcats scored pretty much every time they had the ball in dispatching winless Waukomis.
Noah Hammons threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to pace Seiling. Bryson Gore added a touchdown run.
Hammons and Taylin Gilchrist connected on scoring passes of 14, 44 and 55 yards. Jarrett Tautfest also caught an 11 yard touchdown pass and Hammons ran 35 yards for a score.
The game ended at halftime due to the mercy rule.
Seiling only had 184 yards in offense, but spent most of the game working on a short field as the Wildcats held Waukomis to negative yardage and started most of their drives near midfield or in Chief territory.
Seiling goes to Cherokee next week in what should be the Wildcats' toughest test of the season to date.
Mooreland 14, Sayre 0
Mooreland's defense recorded its third shutout in four games and the Bearcats got a pair of big plays in the second half to defeat Sayre.
Connor Scarborough broke a scoreless tie with a 70-yard touchdown run in the third period and Carter Sampson added some insurance with a 40 yard scoring dash in the fourth quarter. Keeton Bowers' conversion run completed the scoring.
Mooreland hosts Oklahoma Bible Academy next week in the district opener for both schools.
Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Laverne 46
A touchdown with just 21 seconds left in the game gave Burns Flat-Dill City a 50-46 upset of top-five rated Laverne at Kilmer Field.
The late score by Kody Wheeler on a 34-yard pass reception capped a wild fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 56 points.
Burns Flat-Dill City opened up a 24-8 lead at halftime. Peyton Freeman had the Tigers score.
In the third period, Houston Bockelman scored on a 20-yard touchdown reception to get that Tigers within 24-16.
Scoring was fast and furious from that point.
Luia Mangerum scored for Burns Flat-Dill City, then Freeman and Bockelman hooked up for a 49-yard Laverne touchdown.
As the quarter progressed, Burns Flat-Dill City extended its lead again to 44-32.
Laverne came back on a 24-yard pass from Freeman to Bockelman and a 39-yard run by Bockelman to take a 46-44 advantage with under two minutes left.
The teams combined for over 900 yards in offense.
Laverne, 2-1, hosts Pioneer next week.
Canton 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Canton improved to 3-1 with a dominant performance that ended the game at halftime.
The Tigers rolled up 284 yards in total offense. Josh Edwards and trevor Ross each had two touchdowns.
Waynoka 50, Geary 32
Waynoka used a 24-point second period to take control of the game and rolled to its second win of the season.
Chris Green scored three touchdowns and Cason Olson tossed three touchdown passes, two to Tabor Budy, for the Rails.
Alva 22, Fairview 8
Dalton Hess scored three-second half touchdowns to pace the Goldbugs, who picked up their first win of the season.
