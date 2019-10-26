Area football roundup for week 8
Shattuck 56, Laverne 30
Top-ranked Shattuck won a shootout in Laverne as both teams piled up well over 400 ears in total offense.
The Indians, 7-0, used a 24-point second quarter to take a 32-22 half-time lead. Each team scored in the third period, then Shattuck pulled away with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.
John Bay's 10-yard run opened the scoring, but Laverne countered on a 10-yard pass from Peyton Freeman to Logan Freeman.
Bay then went 65 yards to score and his conversion made it 16-8. Peyton Freeman counted with an 80-yard run and the conversion failed.
Samuel Long scored on runs of 25 and 55 yards to give Shattuck some working room. Peyton Freeman's two-yard run closed the first-half scoring.
Bay had two touchdowns and Long one in the second half. Rustin Dome's touchdown reception proved the Laverne score.
Laverne dropped to 6-2.
Turpin 38, Seiling 14
Turpin scored 22 points in the second quarter and upset Seiling 38-14 on the road Friday.
It was Turpin's second consecutive upset win over the Wildcats.
Payton Gregory had both of the Seiling touchdowns.
Mooreland 12, Thomas 9
The Bearcats put themselves squarely in the Class A playoff picture with a win over district leader Thomas.
Wade Lively recovered a fumble for a score and Landyn Crawford had a six-yard run.
Dylan Castillo scored for Thomas.
Timberlake 28, Buffalo 22
The Tigers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to overcome Buffalo.
Trailing 22-14, the Tigers scored on a 5-yard run by JJ Pippen and a conversion pass to tie the game. Then Ethan Jenlink and Merrick Judd connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass for the winning margin.
Buffalo had a huge game on offense with 400 yards, 370 on the ground. Colton Eskew scored two touchdowns and Brenen Bowles one.
Timberlake did most of its damage in the passing game with 336 yards.
Thursday
Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Waynoka 12
Noah Miller's fourth quarter touchdown lifted the unbeaten Panthers to their eighth win of the season.
Waynoka had taken a 12-8 lead on Cason Olon's two-yard run in the third quarter and the Rails maintained the lead until Miller scored.
Miller also had the Panthers other touchdown on a 12-yard run that put them ahead 8-6 at halftime.
Chris Green opened the scoring for Waynoka with a 12-yard run.
