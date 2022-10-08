The Waynoka Railroaders led from start to finish and knocked off No. 1 Timberlake 44-32 on the road Friday night to take the favorite’s role in District C-1.
Waynoka is currently tied with Medford for first place and the teams will play later this year.
Jace Dunn rushed for 141 yards on 20 carries and scored twice for the Rails. Teegun Allison scored twice and added a touchdown pass.
Avery Wallace led Timberlake, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for another 87.
The Railroaders took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter as Allison ran for a score and completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Landon.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second period with Dunn and Seiger scoring fro Waynoka and Merric Judd picking up a pair of Timberlake touchdowns.
Waynoka stretched the lead to 36-16 in the third period on Dunn’s 6-yard score.
A 44-yard pass from Wallace to Mavric Judd and a conversion trimmed the lead to 36-24 with 11:02 left and the Tigers closed to 36-32 at the 8:47 mark on a 67-yard pass from Wallace to Mavric Judd.
Allison’s 1-yard touchdown with 2:37 remaining sealed the win for the Railroaders.
Waynoka hosts Sharon-Mutual next week.
Balko-Forgan 62, Shattuck 34
The host Bulls won a high-scoring battle with Shattuck.
Balko-Forgan built a 42-22 lead in the third period but Shattuck closed to 42-34 with nearly 11 minutes left in the game.
From there, though, Balko-Fogan scored the final three touchdowns to pull away.
Braden Whipple threw a pair of touchdown passes for Shattuck while Cruz Hernandez rushed or 140 yards and another score. Will Pachner caught four passes for 95 yards and two scores.
Payton Konkel had a huge game for Balko, completing 21 of 34 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Konkel also rushed for 138 yards and Nathan Smith had 142 on the ground with three touchdowns.
Jordan McGowan caught 11 passes for 120 y ards and three scores. Chisum Freeman returned a kickoff for a score.
The teams combined for over 900 yards in total offense.
Shattuck hosts Laverne next week while Balko-Forgan visits undefeated Turpin.
Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0
Connor Witt carried the ball 16 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Bobcats.
Tyrone took a 16-0 halftime lead and broke it open with 24 points in the third period.
Witt had scoring runs of 1, 60 and 53 yards. Carlos Pimental and Witt also threw touchdown passes.
Braydon Thompson rushed for 70 yards and Kaden Spray caught five passes for 80 yards to pace Sharon-Mutual. Defensively, the Trojans picked off three passes one each by Thompson, Spray and Dakota Walker.
Fairview 63, Sayre 14
The Yellowjackets, 6-0, scored early and often to defeat the Eagles.
Fairview buit a 35-6 halftime lead, then scored 28 points in the third period top make it a rout.
Offensively, the Yellowjackets had 530 total yards including 290 passing from Jax Barnard, who threw four touchdown passes. Barnard also had a 59 yard scoring run.
Reed Martens scored three times and Grant Church twice.
Seiling 64, Canton 0
The Wildcats ended this one by halftime, scoring 26 points in the first period and adding another 38 in the second quarter.
Kaden Manuel tossed five touchdown passes and threw for 206 yards. Cody Pester returned a punt 78 yards for a score and Jazin Baker had a fumble return for a touchdown.
Pester and Baker each had three touchdowns in the game.
Seiling’s defense allowed just 66 total yards and forced a pair of turnovers.
