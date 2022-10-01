Area Roundup
Shattuck 22, Waurika 6
The homestanding Indians improved to 4-0 with a solid win over Waurika in a defensive battle.
Braden Whipple scored twice and threw for another score to pace the Indians.
Shattuck scored first on a 10-yard pass from Whipple to Will Pachner in the first quarter and it stayed 6-0 until the third period.
Whipple’s two-yard run in the third period capped a 68-yard, 6-play touchdown drive and he added he conversion for a 14-0 lead.
Waurika answered with a 45-yard run by Treyton Torrez early in the fourth period to make it 14-6 but the Indians put the game away on Whipple’s 6-yard touchdown with about 4 minutes left. Pachner added the conversion.
The Indians open district play next week at Balko-Forgan.
Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12
The Wildcats pulled away in the second half for their fourth victory of the year against one loss.
Cody Pester carried the ball 22 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns while Blake Chain tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Wildcats, who had 564 yards in total offense.
After trading touchdowns, Seiling took the lead for good on a six-yard run by Pester late in the first quarter.
Pester scored again in the second period for a 20-6 lead. Pond Creek-Hunter answered, but another Pester touchdown put Seiling up 26-12 at halftime.
Seiling broke it open in the third. First, Chain hit Pester for a 10-yard touchdown, then Chain connected with Hudson Hamar for a 60-yard score. Pester’s 73-yard run in the fourth period completed the scoring.
Balko-Forgan 46, Cherokee 0
Balko-Forgan won its fourth straight game since a season opening loss at Waynoka.
This one ended in the third period as the Bulls dominated from the start.
Balko-Forgan rolled up 430 yards in offense while allowing just 123 and forced five turnovers.
Payton Konkel hit 18 of 28 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jordan McGowan who caught 10 passes for 153 yards. Nathan Smith added a 100 yards on the ground.
Ahead only 8-0 after the first quarter, the Bulls pulled away in the second periods to build a 32-0 halftime lead.
Two touchdowns in the third quarter ended the game early.
Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14
The Railroaders led from the start in improving to 5-0. Buffalo fell to 2-3.
Teegun Allison completed 15 of 19 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns and also returned an interception for a score to lead Waynoka. Jace Dunn caught six passes for 101 yards and carried the ball 3 times for 74 yads and a score.
Landon Seiger rushed for two touchdowns and Kam Newton caught a touchdown pass.
Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0
It took the top-ranked Tigers just a half to put away Tyrone on the road.
Avery Wallace scored three touchdowns and Blake Choate a pair as the Tigers rolled up 240 yards in offense while holding Tyrone to just 143 total yards. Merric Judd and Carter Sands also had scores for the Tigers.
Timberlake hosts Waynoka next week in the game everyone expects will decide the District C-1 champion.
