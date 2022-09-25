Note: Statistics and scoring summaries can be sent to editor@woodwardnews.net.
Friday
Seiling 64, Cherokee 34
With quarterback Kaden Manuel out injured, Seliing got contributions from a number of players to rout Cherokee.
A 20-point fourth quarter sealed the package for the Wildcats.
Seiling led 28-20 at halftime and traded touchdowns with the Chiefs in the third period before breaking away in the fourth.
Seiling rolled up 407 yards in offense while giving up 343 yards. The Wildcats averaged over 10 yards a play.
Yovany Durate led the rushing attack with 152 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Cody Pester added 102 yards on 9 carries and scored twice. Blake Chain, who took over at quarterback, had 97 yards on 9 carries and scored twice.
Hudson Hamar returned an interception for a touchdown. Pester also returned a kickoff 78 yards for a score.
Kai McHenry led Cherokee with 294 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also scored twice on the ground.
Laverne 48, Alex 0
The Tigers scored 36 points in the first quarter and put this game away by halftime.
Four different players scored for Laverne in the opening period. Felix Teal had a 51-yard run, Wyatt Tillery a 27 yard score, Marcos De La Toree wenet for 35 yards and Noel Almandarez scored twice on runs of 9 and 12 yards.
In the second period Teal had a 67 yard touchdown and Edmilson Perez a 48-yard score.
Defensively, the Tigers allowed just 69 total yards while on offense had 310 yards on just 18 snaps.
Medford 30, Sharon-Mutual 24
A fourth quarter touchdown lifted the Cardinals to the win at Jack Braud field.
Sharon-Mutual rallied from a 24-12 halftime deficit to tie the game in the third quarter.
Medford got what proved to be the winning score with 3:41 left on a 54-yard run by Eli Gonzales.
Hutch Bagget’s 17-yard run gave Sharon-Mutual its only lead at 6-0 just two minutes into the game. Gonzales answered for the Cardinals with a 20-yard touchdown and two-point conversion.
A 63-yard run by Gonzales put the Cardinals up 16-6. Dakota Walker scored for Sharon-Mutual on a 32-yard run, but Gonzales came right back with a 16-yard touchdown and 24-12 halftime lead.
In the third period, Walker hit Kaden Spray for a 2-yard touchdown and Braydon Thompson broke a 73-yard run that tied the game.
Sharon-Mutual had 641 yards in total offense but also committed four turnovers to zero for the Cardinals, who had 305 yards.
Walker had a big night throwing the ball, completing 10 of 14 passes for 162 yards. Kaden Spray had 7 catches for 151 yards. Thompson had a huge night on the ground with 270 yards on 19 carries.
Gonzales powered the Cardinals with 289 yards on 31 carries and he scored all four touchdowns.
Fairview 55, Hooker 12
Blake Perez scored four times as the No. 3 ranked Yellowjackets rolled
Jax Bernard added a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two scores
Fairview improved to 4-0 and will travel to Thomas next week.
Thursday
Balko-Forgan 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Payton Konkel had a hand in five touchdowns as the Bulls ended the game at halftime.
Konkel tossed touchdown passes fo 65 yards to Jordan McGowan (on the first play of the game), 8 yards to Nathan Smith and 52 yards to Deacon Martin. He also returned an interception 50 yards for a score and had a 46-yard scoring run.
Juan Magena had a 49 yard run and Chisum Freeman a 35-yard pass interception return for the other Balko-Forgan scores.
Balko-Forgan had 243 yards in total offense to 74 for Kremlin-Hillsdale
