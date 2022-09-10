LAVERNE - Fourth-ranked Seiling edged top-ranked and defending state champion Laverne 40-38 in a Class B football showdown at Kilmer Field Friday.
The Wildcats, 3-0, never trailed and led 34-6 early in the third period before holding off a Laverne charge.
Kaden Manuel had two touchdown runs and passed for two more to pace the Wildcats.
Cody Peaster also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.
Felix Teal had three touchdowns and Wyatt Tillery two for the Tigers.
For the game, Manuel completed 15 of 23 passes for 220 yards and rushed 21 times for another 146 yards. Peaster had 113 yards on 15 carries. Jazin Baker caught three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
For Laverne, Teal had 181 yards on 14 carries and Carson Lovell added 61 yards on 10 tries. Teal completed 4 of 9 passes for 85 yards. Tillery had a 46-yard touchdown reception.
The Tigers lost for the first time since the 2020 state championship game.
Shattuck improved to 2-0 with a 46-20 win at Cherokee, breaking open a close game in the second half.
The Indians led 26-20 at the break, but outscored Cherokee 20-0 in the final 24 minutes to pull away.
Braden Whipple ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more for the Indians.
Kai McHenry led Cherokee with 139 yards passing and another 63 rushing.
A touchdown pass gave the Indians an early 6-0 lead.
The teams traded touchdowns throughout the second period with Whipple scoring on runs of 11, 80 and 1 yard.
In the third period, Ross Latta returned an interception for a score to give Shattuck some breathing room and the Indians added two more touchdowns for the final margin.
Whipple ran for 198 yards and threw for another 136. Cruz Hernandez had 84 yards rushing.
At Canton, the host Tigers built a 36-0 halftime lead and defeated Sharon-Mutual 62-14.
Luke Swartwood had four pass completions for Canton, three of them for touchdowns. William McIntosh caught a pair of touchdown passes. Swartwood also ran for a score and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Connor Cox had two touchdowns.
Sharon-Mutual scored on a 16-yard pass from Hunter Dennis to Blayze Clem and a 44-yard touchdown run by Clem.
Balko-Forgan evened its record at 1-1 with a 42-6 win over Tyrone.
Payton Konkel completed 12 of 14 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Bulls. Nathan Smith had 95 yards and one score on the ground and also caught 3 passes for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Deacon Martin also had two touchdown receptions and returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score.
At Mooreland, the Bearcats dropped a 22-14 decision to Pawnee.
The Black Bears scored the winning touchdown with 2:41 left in the game on a 12-yard run by Luke Mitchell that broke a 14-14 tie.
Mooreland led 14-0 at the half on the strength of a 50-yard touchdown run by Carter Sampson and a 26-yard pass from Sampson to Stetson Roper.
Pawnee scored twice in the third period to tie the game.
Fairview raised its record to 3-0 with a 60-28 win over Alva.
Jax Bernard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. Blake Perez added three touchdowns and Isiah Burris two.
