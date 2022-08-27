Defending Class B state champion Laverne opened the football season with a tough 38-30 road win at Waurika on Friday as several other area teams also picked up victories.
Waynoka had an impressive night in routing Balko-Forgan 48-14 and Shattuck used its defense to down Pioneer 20-6.
Sophomore quarterback Felix Teal had a big night for the Laverne Tigers, who held off a late surge by Waurika.
Teal rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another 94 yards and a score. Carson Lovell added 81 yards rushing.
Waurika got the early lead, but Laverne ran off the next 22 points and never trailed again. Waurika did tie the game up in the third quarter.
Down 6-0, Teal got free for a 55-yard touchdown run, then hit Tayte Dome for a 26-yard score and 16-6 Laverne lead.
Teal’s 18-yard run made it 22-6. Waurika scored late in the half for a 22-14 score then tied it in the third period on a 42-yard run by Jake Smart.
Laverne regained the lead in the fourth period on Lovell’s six-yard run and went up 38-22 on Teal’s 18-yard score and Wyatt Tillery’s conversion.
But Waurika came right back to score with 2:49 left in the game on a 54-yard pass from Treyton Torrez to Smart.
Laverne, though, was able to run out the clock on its next possession.
The Tigers host Pioneer next Friday.
Waynoka, a top five team in Class C, led from the start to rout Class B Balko-Forgan, ranked in the top five of some polls.
Teegun Allison completed 7 of 9 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns while Landon Seiger had 98 yards rushing and Jace Dunn 76. Dunn also caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison hit Dunn for a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring and Dunn went 41 yards for a 12-0 halftime lead. Allison to Dunn for 66 yards gave the Rails a 20-0 lead in the third quarter.
Balko got on the board, but Waynoka added two more third period touchdowns on a 52-yard run by Seiger and three-yard pass from Allison to Hunter Durkee.
Daycen Cunningham and Rholton Bouziden had fourth quarter scores for Waynoka.
Balko-Forgan’s touchdowns were from Payton Konkel and Nathan Smith.
Waynoka goes to Okeene next Friday.
Roscoe Latta’s 77-yard interception return and Colten Jones’ 43-yard pass reception gave Shattuck a 14-6 lead early over Pioneer and the Indians went on for a 20-6 victory.
Braden Whipple added an insurance touchdown on a 15-yard run in the fourth period.
Shattuck had 214 yards in total offense to 244 for Pioneer.
Pioneer’s score came on a 65 yard run by Caden Humphries.
Mooreland dropped its opener at Crescent 7-0 as the Tigers scored in the fourth period on a 61-yard pass from Tanner Rice to Boston Cox with 5:42 remaining in the game.
Each team had two turnovers in a contest dominated by defense.
Carter Sampson led Mooreland with 106 yards on 22 carries.
The Bearcats are at Minco next week.
Highly ranked Fairview crushed Hobart 49-2, scoring all of its points in the first half.
Jax Barnard tossed four touchdown passes, three to Austin Houk to fuel the attack. Blake Perez had a 70-yard touchdown run.
