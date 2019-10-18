Timberlake 34, Sharon-Mutual 20
Timberlake broke a 20-20 tie in the second half to win a key C-1 game at Jack Braud Field
J.J. Pippen's 7-yard touchdown run, his third of the game, broke the tie with 1:29 left in the third period and with just 16 seconds left in the game, the Tigers put thins away on a 42-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink to Alec Judd.
Timberlake took a 20-6 lead in the first half, but Alex Carter's 44-yard run with 13 seconds left in the half but the lead to 20-12.
Then in the third period, Carter scored on a two-yard run and Braydon Thompson's conversion run tied it at 20-20. Thompson had Sharon-Mutual's first touchdown.
Timberlake had 361 yards in total offense to 281 for Sharon-Mutual.
Carter led Sharon-Mutual with 176 yards on 25 attempts and Thompson added 58 yards on 14 carries.
Laverne 60, Turpin 14
The Tigers had control of this one pretty much from the start in improving to 6-1.
Laverne took a 22-8 lead after one quarter and built it to 54-14 by halftime.
Peyton Freeman opened the scoring with a four-yard run, then Bodee Smith returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown.
Riley Ratzlaff got Turpin on the board with a 65-yard sprint, but the Tigers didn't slow down.
Houston Bockelman scored on runs of 20, 19, 43 and 4 yards before Ratzlaff got Turpin's second touchdown on a 38-yard run.
Waynoka 50, Tyrone 48 (2 overtimes)
The Rails stopped a two-point conversion in the second overtime to get the win in a wild contest.
Both teams rolled up points early and often, and Tyrone rallied with three scores in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Neither team scored in the first extra period.
In the second overtime, Cason Olson scored on a 10-yard run and got the conversion.
Tyrone answered with a touchdown, but the two-point conversion pass was broken up.
The teams traded scores early.
Roberto Hernandez had a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as Tyrone took a 14-12 lead. Olson and Tabor Budy scored for Waynoka.
Tyler Newton's 39-yard touchdown reception gave Waynoka its first lead at 20-14.
IN three second half, Tyrone regained the lead before Waynoka reeled off three touchdowns on runs of 10, 1, and 80 yards by Olson.
The Bobcats answered with three of their own on two runs by Rylan Johnson and a run by Williams.
Mooreland 28, Fairview 8
Dawson Frazier threw touchdown passes to Carter Sampson and Theo Sutton as Mooreland upended Fairview 28-8 to get back into the Class A playoff picture. Frazier also ran for a score and Wade Lively had a touchdown.
