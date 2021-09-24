OKLAHOMA CITY - The Boomers had little trouble in dispatching the Western Heights Jets here Friday night.
Woodward built a 49-0 halftime lead and went on to beat the Jets 56-0 in the District 5A-2 opener for both schools. The Boomers improved to 2-2 overall while Western Heights is 0-4 and has yet to score a point this season.
The scoring started early for the Boomers as Denzel Emery took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Woodward's defense forced a punt and Taelen Laird took the kick back 47 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Woodward scored twice more in the first quarter. Emery had a one-yard scoring run and Lucas Shirkey picked off a pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Shirkey had two interceptions in the game.
In the second period, Wyatt Pope hit Laird on touchdown passes of 42 and 26 yards and Parker Schmitz had a 10-yard touchdown.
Pope finished off the scoring with a 38-yard four minutes into the second half.
The Boomers will host Bishop McGuinness next Friday for Military Appreciation Night.
McGuinness opened league play with a high scoring 56-41 victory over Lawton Eisenhower on Friday. Carl Albert handled Guymon 42-6 and unbeaten Guthrie beat Piedmont 35-14.
In an area game on Friday, the Sharon-Mutual Trojans got their first win of the season 40-22 at Buffalo.
Tabor Marlatt had scoring runs of 51, 63 and 84 yards to pace the Trojans, who scored on their first five possessions of the game. Brayden Thompson had a two-yard run and Marlatt hit Lance Spencer on an 8-yard pass for the other scores.
Buffalo traded touchdowns early before Sharon-Mutual pulled away.
Camden Yauk had a 17-yard run and Kade Harland a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Bison didn't score again until the final two minutes of the game with a two-yard run by J. D. Foster.
Sharon-Mutual improved to 1-3 and is 1-0 in District C-1. Buffalo fell to 0-3 and 0-1 in the district.
Other C-1 games saw Tyrone beat Boise City 39-12 and Waynoka shut out Beaver 46-0.
Sharon-Mutual hosts Tyrone next week while Buffalo goes to Geary.
In B-1 games on Friday, Balko-Forgan blasted Hollis 76-34, Shattuck downed Waurika 36-6 and Seiling blew past Cherokee 60-14. On Thursday, Laverne beate Pioneer 36-14.
In District A-1, Mooreland stayed unbeaten with a 44-19 rout of Thomas, Burns Flat-Dill City also improved to 4-0, edging Texhoma 14-6 and Hooker kept its record perfect with a 26-6 win over Merritt. The Fairview-Sayre game was postponed and will be played at noon on Saturday.
