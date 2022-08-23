High school football kicks off for several teams on Friday night.
Area contests for week zero games include Laverne at Waurika, Mooreland at Crescent, Shattuck at Pioneer, Balko-Forgan at Waynoka, Canton at Garber, Cherokee at Beaver, Purcell at Alva, Hobart at Fairview, Watonga at Thomas, Sunray, Texas at Hooker, Springfield, Colo. at Turpin and Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter.
Game time at all sites is 7 p.m.
Arguably the premiere matchup at least in the eight-man ranks comes at Waynoka where the Railroaders (Class C) take on the Balko-Forgan Bulls (Class B). Both teams are ranked in the top five in their class.
Balko-Forgan was 13-2 a year ago but graduated all-everything All-Stater Jaden Hall. Still the Bulls have a talented roster led by a group of 10 seniors. Nathan Smith moves from wide receiver to quarterback and he has one of the top receiver in Class B in Jordan McGowan who caught 52 passes for 1,394 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago.
Waynoka returns plenty of experience from a 10-3 team last year. Six starters are back on offense including running back Jace Dunn and quarterback Teegan Allison. The Railroaders also bring back plenty of firepower on defense.
Defending Class B state champion Laverne lost a ton of seniors from its 13-0 club, but is ranked No. 1 once again. The Tigers will also have a new coach in Matt Cox.
Sophomore Felix Teal is one of the more explosive players in 8-man football and capable of scoring in multiple ways. Tight end Tayte Dome also returns along with a bevy of players who gained key experience last year. Waurika was 3-7 last year.
Mooreland will be led by a new head coach in Jake Allen and the Bearcats return the bulk of their players from a 7-3 state playoff club last year.
Carter Sampson is back at quarterback while Stetson Roper and Ridge Purviance will handle the running back duties.
Defensively, Evan Sampson and Jacob Schnoebelen are forces up front and Carter Sampson anchors the secondary.
Crescent struggled to a 3-6 record last year but will have 8 starters back on both sides of the ball for 2022.
Fairview starts the year ranked as high as third in Class A and has virtually everyone back from an 11-1 campaign.
Sophomore quarterback Jax Barnard has all of his receivers returning along with talented running back Blake Perez. Hobart is coming off a 2-8 year.
Shattuck is led this year by Jacob Schneberger, who comes in from Burns Flat-Dill City. The Indians took some graduation losses, but have several key players back from a 10-3 semifinal club. Pioneer is coming of back-to-back 10-win seasons and will rely heavily on the running game behind an experienced group of linemen.
