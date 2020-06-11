Helen Dodd has recently found herself the unlikely foster mother to a litter of baby skunks.
“I have 6 babies and they are so sweet,” Dodd said. “We have them in a water trough in our garage and we take turns and feed together as often as we can as it takes about 45 minutes or so to feed all 6.”
The babies, or kits, were found by neighbors about 3 miles down the road form Dodd’s country home.
“They were found in a well house of an old farmhouse the couple are renovating,” Dodd said. “There are six of them 2 girls and 4 boys.”
According to Oklahoma State University, there are two species of skunk found in
Oklahoma. The striped skunk is more common. There is also a spotted skunk.
Both are known by their special scent which they can shoot up to 10 feet, according to OSU.
According to the Humane Society, skunks are typically mild-mannered creatures and rarely use this potent defense.
Skunk kits usually stay with their mother until fall and mature the following spring, according to Oklahoma Wildlife Control.
Adult skunks usually hunt at night. Their diet consists of insects, small rodents, mushrooms, berries, eggs and pet food or food scraps, according to OSU.
If you or your pet happens to have a run-in with a skunk this year, Oklahoma Wildlife Control has a recipe for getting rid of the odor at OklahomaWildlifeControl.com/wildlife-info/skunks.
According to Oklahoma Wildlife Department District Chief Mark Reichenberger, it’s always best to leave baby wildlife where they are if possible. If they do have to be moved, there is help.
“What we recommend is that we have wildlife rehabilitators in the state of Oklahoma,” Reichenberger said. “On our website, wildlifedepartment.com, there's a list of rehabilitators licensed rehabilitators.”
Local rehabilitators can be found at WildlifeDepartment.com/law/rehabilitator-list, but they tend to only take certain animals, according to Reichenberger.
Reichenberger also recommended the WildCare Foundation. They also take wild animals for rehabilitation at the Golden Family Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center at Noble Oklahoma. For more information, call 405-872-9338 or visit WildCareOklahoma.org.
