According to the Monday report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Woodward County has 80 active COVID-19 cases.
For the duration of the pandemic so far, the county has 3,119 total cases with 3,039 recoveries. Twenty deaths have been attributed in some fashion to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 435,449 total cases with 10,906 still active. There were 194 new cases reported on Monday.
Vaccinations have continued with the health department reporting that 504,396 residents have completed the series. Overall the state has administered 1,683,785 doses.
Cases in other area counties include:
Woods - 1,196 cases with 26 active.
Major - 949 cases with 32 active.
Dewey - 540 and 17 active.
Beaver - 455 and 19 active.
Harper - 409 and 12 active.
Ellis - 353 and 12 active.
Nationally, there have been 30.26 million positive cases of the virus with deaths totaling over 549,000.
