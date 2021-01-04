As of Monday’s state health department report, Woodward County has 143 active COVID-19 cases.
Overall the county has 2,499 positive tests with 2,356 considered recovered.
In individual communities, Woodward has 1,328 positive cases with 114 of them remaining active.
Mooreland has 12 active cases, Fort Supply seven and Sharon three. Mooreland has recorded 140 positive cases, Fort Supply 919 and Sharon 28.
Among area counties:
Woods - 1,026 positives and 194 active cases
Major - 732 positives and 62 active cases
Dewey - 433 positives and 41 active cases
Harper - 350 positives and 80 active cases
Ellis - 311 positives and 23 active cases
Beaver - 318 positives and 19 active cases.
Statewide, there have been 306,771 positive cases with 267,673 recovered, leaving 36,646 active cases.
Oklahoma has seen 2,552 deaths connected to COVID-19.
Nationally, there have been 20.6 million positive cases and 357,580 deaths from the virus.
