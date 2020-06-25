Several local communities are not having public Independence Day festivities this year due to health concerns.
Shattuck, Buffalo and Mooreland will not have their typical full-day events, but each community fire department will be putting on fireworks for their communities as dusk settles in.
Other area communities are holding activities as well.
Gage will begin the day with posting of colors at 7 a.m. At 8 a.m. there will be the choice to join or cheer for the run for freedom 5K or enjoy a car show. Fargo-Gage Ag Boosters are serving a donation lunch at the Gage Artesian Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the beach will be open from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be a watermelon feed at 4 p.m. followed by children’s games.
A special presentation will begin at 5 p.m. honoring the Gage Fire Department, Gage Lifetime Award and Car Show awards. A plate meal will be available by donation at 6 p.m. The Ray Flaherty Band will be playing from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. followed by the fireworks display.
Laverne gets started at 7 a.m. with a 5K, color run and fun run on the walking trail. Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the park. Games in Laverne start at 8:30 a.m. with corn hole, then volleyball in the park. After the parade and lunch available by food vendors, more games will resume. A swim meet and water games will also be in the pool beginning at 2 p.m. A free BBQ feed will start at 5 p.m. in the park with entertainment, followed by a flag ceremony and kids races in the football field. The Laverne Tiger Cheerleaders will be offering homemade ice cream before the fireworks wrap up the evening.
Waynoka will begin the 4th at 4 p.m. with the Waynoka Fire, Ambulance and Police Departments giving out snowcones at Snow Ballz business by the grocery store to all children through grade 12. At 7:30 p.m. 2019 Freedom Rodeo Queen Kaylen Gaskill and her horse Mouse will do the presentation of the colors and the National Anthem will be sung by Alisha Pitts. There will be a Little Mr & Miss Firecracker and Kiss the Pig contests at 7:45 p.m. Lots of games and activities for everyone will begin at 8 p.m. including watermelon, pie and jalapeno eating contests and more. Fireworks will round out the evening at dark.
