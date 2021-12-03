Ceremony set at Fargo-Gage School
The Grand Masonic Lodge of Oklahoma will conduct a cornerstone ceremony at the Fargo-Gage Event Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The event is set for 1 p.m.
Fargo-Gage High School Principal Sherri Tune will kick off the ceremony with a presentation of the progress of the Event Center's build from start to finish, then Superintendent Mike Jones will recognize board members, alumni, teachers, Event Center committee members and numerous dignitaries and legislators.
Jones will then introduce the Masonic Lodge representatives to present the cornerstone ceremony.
Elementary Principal Tonna Flanagan will present a time capsule and school board member Kenneth Moyer the conclusion. The Fargo-Gage band will end the ceremony by playing the school song.
Vici holding Trophy Auction
The Vici FFA and 4-H will host a Livestock Booster Trophy Auction on Tuesday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. in the Vici school cafeteria.
The event is a fundraiser for the FFA and 4-H students and their livestock projects.
A chicken fried steak dinner will start things at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m.
Shattuck student a Coca-Cola semifinalist
Shattuck High School senior Caden Laverty is one of 1,617 students nationwide named a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.
Over 68,000 students applied initially and the semifinalists were selected based on their academic excellence, leadership and service in school and community activities.
Semifinalists are now submitting applications to be reviewed by a program reading committee. After the review, 250 students will advance as regional finalists with 150 becoming Coca-Cola Scholars and earning a $20,000 college scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the foundation will have provided more than $78 million in scholarships over 34 years.
