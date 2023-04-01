Woodward bankers graduate from OBA Commercial Lending School
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cayla Stevens, with Stride Bank, N.A. (in Woodward); Rachel Stewart, with BancCentral, NA (in Woodward); recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School in Oklahoma City.
Stevens and Stewart were among 68 graduates of the school, which was held March 5-10 at the OBA Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.
The OBA Commercial Lending School, conducted annually, is designed to prepare bankers to serve effectively as commercial loan officers. Students learn about steps they should take in evaluating business loan requests, how businesses are structured and how to evaluate the management of business borrowers. They also studied factors that affect loan pricing and approaches to loan structuring and administrations. Students were given an opportunity to apply these analytical techniques in a lending situation case study.
Walking Tour at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to Focus on the History of Cocktails
ENID — The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will host an exciting event full of exploration, drinks and more on Friday, April 7, from 6-10 p.m. Mixologists and historical interpreters will take visitors through the history of popular cocktails in “Liquid History,” the latest event in the monthly “Museum After Dark” series.
Guests will explore recipes from the past two centuries that have been crafted and passed down from generation to generation. You will be guided through the Humphrey Heritage Village and experience everything from classic concoctions to the stories surrounding them as cocktails and history are mixed together.
Ticketed group tours start at 6 p.m., with time slots every half hour. Tickets for “Liquid History” are $40 per person. You must be 21 years of age to attend this event.
