Tuesday’s scores
Girls
Alva 61, Woodward 39
Woodward – Pfeifer 19, Treece 5, Moore 6, Douglas-Fischer 5, Mendell 4.
Elk City 62, Altus 22
Weatherford 39, Cyril 32
Arapaho-Butler 56, Leedey 34
Arnett 79, Erick 24
Hooker 61, Beaver 8
Blackwell 45, Hennessey 31
Canute 68, Corn Bible Academy 25
Okarche 54, Cashion 40
Merritt 62, Cheyenne-Reydon 26
Chisholm 69, Oklahoma Christian Academy 26
Kingfisher 67, Clinton 21
Hollis 54, Cordell 36
Okeene 65, Drummond 41
Laverne 56, Forgan 43
Seiling 87, Watonga 48
Sayre 39, Mangum 34
Turpin 71, Elkhart, Kan. 44
Boys
Alva 78, Woodward 52
Woodward – Shipley 11, Caden Reid 13, Carter Reid 2, Martin 3, Moseley 3, Cheap 6, Hagemeier 2, Sunderland 12.
Elk City 50, Altus 35
Arapaho-Butler 41, Leedey 36
Erick 48, Arnett 21
Hooker 81, Beaver 33
Hennessey 57, Blackwell 40
Buffalo 53, Waynoka 44
Canute 67, Corn Bible Academy 49
Okarche 64, Cashion 56
Merritt 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 31
Oklahoma Christian Academy 87, Chisholm 54
Drummond 64, Okeene 22
Laverne 78, Forgan 47
Guymon 65, Liberal, Kan. 48
Kingfisher 66, Clinton 28
Medford 57, Hillsdale Christian 34
Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Lomega 52
Seiling 76, Watonga 32
Mangum 56, Sayre 51
Turpin 65, Elkhart, Kan. 38
Vici 49, Hydro-Eakly 37
Monday’s scores
High School Girls
Hooker JV 33, Boise City 18
Cherokee 41, Burlington 22
Cashion 51, Crescent 36
Covington-Douglas 45, Academy Christian 23
Dover 35, Pioneer 24
Mooreland 35, Fairview 32
Geary 53, Sharon-Mutual 38
Thomas 53, Hennessey 40
Kremlin-Hillsdale 52, Waukomis 45
Ringwood 55, Medford 51
Texhoma 57, Shattuck 55
Timberlake 42, Waynoka 28
Tyrone 61, Yarbrough 29
High School Boys
Boise City 46, Hooker JV 34
Burlington 53, Cherokee 30
Cashion 55, Crescent 46
Pioner 46, Dover 44
Fairview 58, Mooreland 39
Geary 54, Sharon-Mutual 38
Hennessey 70, Thomas 42
Kremlin-Hillsdale 65, waukomis 59
Ringwood 48, Medford 44
Texhoma 73, Shattuck 65
Timberlake 66, Waynoka 34
