Tuesday’s scores

Girls

Alva 61, Woodward 39

Woodward – Pfeifer 19, Treece 5, Moore 6, Douglas-Fischer 5, Mendell 4.

Elk City 62, Altus 22

Weatherford 39, Cyril 32

Arapaho-Butler 56, Leedey 34

Arnett 79, Erick 24

Hooker 61, Beaver 8

Blackwell 45, Hennessey 31

Canute 68, Corn Bible Academy 25

Okarche 54, Cashion 40

Merritt 62, Cheyenne-Reydon 26

Chisholm 69, Oklahoma Christian Academy 26

Kingfisher 67, Clinton 21

Hollis 54, Cordell 36

Okeene 65, Drummond 41

Laverne 56, Forgan 43

Seiling 87, Watonga 48

Sayre 39, Mangum 34

Turpin 71, Elkhart, Kan. 44

Boys

Alva 78, Woodward 52

Woodward – Shipley 11, Caden Reid 13, Carter Reid 2, Martin 3, Moseley 3, Cheap 6, Hagemeier 2, Sunderland 12.

Elk City 50, Altus 35

Arapaho-Butler 41, Leedey 36

Erick 48, Arnett 21

Hooker 81, Beaver 33

Hennessey 57, Blackwell 40

Buffalo 53, Waynoka 44

Canute 67, Corn Bible Academy 49

Okarche 64, Cashion 56

Merritt 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 31

Oklahoma Christian Academy 87, Chisholm 54

Drummond 64, Okeene 22

Laverne 78, Forgan 47

Guymon 65, Liberal, Kan. 48

Kingfisher 66, Clinton 28

Medford 57, Hillsdale Christian 34

Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Lomega 52

Seiling 76, Watonga 32

Mangum 56, Sayre 51

Turpin 65, Elkhart, Kan. 38

Vici 49, Hydro-Eakly 37

Monday’s scores

High School Girls

Hooker JV 33, Boise City 18

Cherokee 41, Burlington 22

Cashion 51, Crescent 36

Covington-Douglas 45, Academy Christian 23

Dover 35, Pioneer 24

Mooreland 35, Fairview 32

Geary 53, Sharon-Mutual 38

Thomas 53, Hennessey 40

Kremlin-Hillsdale 52, Waukomis 45

Ringwood 55, Medford 51

Texhoma 57, Shattuck 55

Timberlake 42, Waynoka 28

Tyrone 61, Yarbrough 29

High School Boys

Boise City 46, Hooker JV 34

Burlington 53, Cherokee 30

Cashion 55, Crescent 46

Pioner 46, Dover 44

Fairview 58, Mooreland 39

Geary 54, Sharon-Mutual 38

Hennessey 70, Thomas 42

Kremlin-Hillsdale 65, waukomis 59

Ringwood 48, Medford 44

Texhoma 73, Shattuck 65

Timberlake 66, Waynoka 34

