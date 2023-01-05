Thursday’s area scores

Girls

Woodward 57, Chisholm 32 – Thessaly Pfeifer 19, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 12, Jocelyn Treece 9, Averi Edwards 2, Riley Moore 5, Michelle Ibarra 2, Lexi Mendell 2, Khloe Clemence 2. Woodward will play Kingfisher Friday at 3:20 p.m. in the semifinals of the Wheat Capital Classic.

Arapaho-Butler 49, Snyder 27

Arnett 80, Woodward JV 8

Alva 50, Perry 27

Garber 67, Beaver 20

Hydro-Eakly 63, Big Pasture 12

Blackwell 46, Covington-Douglas 32

Hammon 70, Boise Citdy 27

Canute 54, Mangum 26

Lookeba-Sickles 70, Cheynne-Reydon 41

Chickasha 40, Guymon 35

Okarche 67, Crescent 29

Dover 60, Olive 37

Elk City 64, Burns Flat-Dill City 37

Sentinel 52, Erick 32

Leedey 67, Forgan 48

Thomas 50, Shennessey 39

Hooker 35, Mooreland 17

Kingfisher 73, Sunrise Christian 47

Kremlin-Hillsdale 50, Timberlake 28

Lomega 83, Corn Bible Academy 15

Okeene 75, Sharon-Mutual 22

Oklahoma Bible 58, Fairview 27

Pioneer 43, Ringwood 19

Riverside 92, Alva JV 21

Seiling 78, Northwest Classen 25

Texhoma 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31

Turpin 57, Frederick 39

Tyrone 42, Balko 39

Waukomis 59, Okeene JV 14

Boys

Sunrise Christian 71, Woodward 59 – Kash Shipley 24, Ace Long 1, Caden Reid 15, Carter Reid 7, Hunter Moseley 10, Kyle Martin 2. Woodward will play Perry at 2 p.m. in the consolation semifinals of the Wheat Capital Classic.

Goodwell 73, Arnett 39

Tyrone 39, Balko 31

Shattuck 49, Boise City 14

Calumet 90, Riverside JV 28

Canute 38, Mooreland 37

John Marshall 60, Chisholm 54

Kremlin-Hillsdale 59, Garber 47

Lomega 75, Hammon 52

Hennessey 70, Thomas 42

Hooker 70, Mangum 21

Kingfisher 79, Perry 31

Laverne 66, Forgan 36

Okarche 75, Crescent 40

Pioneer 56, Sharon-Mutual 52 (overtime)

Ringwood 41, Cashion JV 27

Seiling 73, Alva JV 27

Sentinel 77, Corn Bible Academy 22

Timberlake 48, Beaver 25

Turpin 70, Frederick 65

Waynoka 45, DCLA 27

Tuesday’s area scores

Girls

Woodward 62, Guymon 38

Caton 53, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 16

Alva 53, Blackwell 17

Arapaho-Butler 57, Sweetwater 36

Laverne 49, Balko 26

Booker, Texas 37, Beaver 26

Binger-Oney 47, Gracemont 16

Texhoma 45, Boise City 33

Shattuck 72, Buffalo 28

Burlington 58, Ringwood 38

Calumet 68, Geary 24

OBA 54, Cashion 46

Cheyenne-Reydon 44, Erick 36

Okarche 78, Cordell 25

Hammon 75, Corn Bible 31

Dover 67, Medford 32

Drummond 44, Timberlake 16

Anadarko 42, Elk City 30

Seiling 66, Fairview 29

Forgan 61, Moscow, Kansas. 25

Garber 46, Waukomis 32

Tyrone 37, Goodwell 15

Crescent 52, H ennessey 49

Hooker 58, Turpin 43

Kingfisher 50, Chickasha 28

Lomega 64, Okeene 31

Thomas 46, Sayre 35

Sharon-Mutual 40, Taloga 19

Boys

Woodward 59, Guymon 49

Canton 65, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35

Alva 65, Blackwell 37

Anadarko 59, Elk City 41

Laverne 61. Balko 25

Booker, Texas 41, Beaver 26

Texhoma 69, Boise City 27

Shattuck 65, Buffalo 50

Calumet 117, Geary 28

Cashion 50, OBA 36

Cherokee 41, South Barber,Kansas 31

Kingfisher 73, Chickasha 33

Cheyenne-Reydon 48, Erick 44

Chisholm 43, Newkirk 38

Okarche 81, Cordell 27

Hammon 63, Corn Bible 30

Hennessey 50, Crescent 31

Timberlake 30, Drummond 28

Seiling 59, Fairview 48

Forgan 40, Moscow, Kansas 30

Garber 64, Waukomis 47

Hooker 55, Turpin 37

Lomega 72, Koeene 37

Ringwood 55, Burlington 34

Sayre 67, Thomas 45

Sharon-Mutual 64, Taloga 19

Monday’s games

Girls

Seiling 71, Laverne 37

Pond Creek-Hunter 57, Ringwood 44

Boys

Seiling 57, Laverne 53

Ringwood 64, Pond Creek-Hunter 56

