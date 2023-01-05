Thursday’s area scores
Girls
Woodward 57, Chisholm 32 – Thessaly Pfeifer 19, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 12, Jocelyn Treece 9, Averi Edwards 2, Riley Moore 5, Michelle Ibarra 2, Lexi Mendell 2, Khloe Clemence 2. Woodward will play Kingfisher Friday at 3:20 p.m. in the semifinals of the Wheat Capital Classic.
Arapaho-Butler 49, Snyder 27
Arnett 80, Woodward JV 8
Alva 50, Perry 27
Garber 67, Beaver 20
Hydro-Eakly 63, Big Pasture 12
Blackwell 46, Covington-Douglas 32
Hammon 70, Boise Citdy 27
Canute 54, Mangum 26
Lookeba-Sickles 70, Cheynne-Reydon 41
Chickasha 40, Guymon 35
Okarche 67, Crescent 29
Dover 60, Olive 37
Elk City 64, Burns Flat-Dill City 37
Sentinel 52, Erick 32
Leedey 67, Forgan 48
Thomas 50, Shennessey 39
Hooker 35, Mooreland 17
Kingfisher 73, Sunrise Christian 47
Kremlin-Hillsdale 50, Timberlake 28
Lomega 83, Corn Bible Academy 15
Okeene 75, Sharon-Mutual 22
Oklahoma Bible 58, Fairview 27
Pioneer 43, Ringwood 19
Riverside 92, Alva JV 21
Seiling 78, Northwest Classen 25
Texhoma 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31
Turpin 57, Frederick 39
Tyrone 42, Balko 39
Waukomis 59, Okeene JV 14
Boys
Sunrise Christian 71, Woodward 59 – Kash Shipley 24, Ace Long 1, Caden Reid 15, Carter Reid 7, Hunter Moseley 10, Kyle Martin 2. Woodward will play Perry at 2 p.m. in the consolation semifinals of the Wheat Capital Classic.
Goodwell 73, Arnett 39
Tyrone 39, Balko 31
Shattuck 49, Boise City 14
Calumet 90, Riverside JV 28
Canute 38, Mooreland 37
John Marshall 60, Chisholm 54
Kremlin-Hillsdale 59, Garber 47
Lomega 75, Hammon 52
Hennessey 70, Thomas 42
Hooker 70, Mangum 21
Kingfisher 79, Perry 31
Laverne 66, Forgan 36
Okarche 75, Crescent 40
Pioneer 56, Sharon-Mutual 52 (overtime)
Ringwood 41, Cashion JV 27
Seiling 73, Alva JV 27
Sentinel 77, Corn Bible Academy 22
Timberlake 48, Beaver 25
Turpin 70, Frederick 65
Waynoka 45, DCLA 27
Tuesday’s area scores
Girls
Woodward 62, Guymon 38
Caton 53, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 16
Alva 53, Blackwell 17
Arapaho-Butler 57, Sweetwater 36
Laverne 49, Balko 26
Booker, Texas 37, Beaver 26
Binger-Oney 47, Gracemont 16
Texhoma 45, Boise City 33
Shattuck 72, Buffalo 28
Burlington 58, Ringwood 38
Calumet 68, Geary 24
OBA 54, Cashion 46
Cheyenne-Reydon 44, Erick 36
Okarche 78, Cordell 25
Hammon 75, Corn Bible 31
Dover 67, Medford 32
Drummond 44, Timberlake 16
Anadarko 42, Elk City 30
Seiling 66, Fairview 29
Forgan 61, Moscow, Kansas. 25
Garber 46, Waukomis 32
Tyrone 37, Goodwell 15
Crescent 52, H ennessey 49
Hooker 58, Turpin 43
Kingfisher 50, Chickasha 28
Lomega 64, Okeene 31
Thomas 46, Sayre 35
Sharon-Mutual 40, Taloga 19
Boys
Woodward 59, Guymon 49
Canton 65, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35
Alva 65, Blackwell 37
Anadarko 59, Elk City 41
Laverne 61. Balko 25
Booker, Texas 41, Beaver 26
Texhoma 69, Boise City 27
Shattuck 65, Buffalo 50
Calumet 117, Geary 28
Cashion 50, OBA 36
Cherokee 41, South Barber,Kansas 31
Kingfisher 73, Chickasha 33
Cheyenne-Reydon 48, Erick 44
Chisholm 43, Newkirk 38
Okarche 81, Cordell 27
Hammon 63, Corn Bible 30
Hennessey 50, Crescent 31
Timberlake 30, Drummond 28
Seiling 59, Fairview 48
Forgan 40, Moscow, Kansas 30
Garber 64, Waukomis 47
Hooker 55, Turpin 37
Lomega 72, Koeene 37
Ringwood 55, Burlington 34
Sayre 67, Thomas 45
Sharon-Mutual 64, Taloga 19
Monday’s games
Girls
Seiling 71, Laverne 37
Pond Creek-Hunter 57, Ringwood 44
Boys
Seiling 57, Laverne 53
Ringwood 64, Pond Creek-Hunter 56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.