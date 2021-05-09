CHEROKEE - Several area athletes won individual championships in the Class A state track meet Saturday afternoon.
Vici sprinter Jade Hazelbaker was a double champion in the 100 and 200 meters.
Fort Supply also had two champions as May Pachner won the pole vault and Lyric Woodson the long jump.
Laverne freshman Kamryn Baggs took first place in the 3200 meter run and Zoee Weaver of Beaver won the 800 meters.
Laverne finished sixth in the girls team standings with Seiling seventh and Fort Supply eighth. Boise City won the team championship with 92 points, just ahead of Velma-Alma with 89.
On the boys side, Waynoka's Casen Olson dominated the field in the 110 hurdles to win easily and and was second in the 300 meter hurdles.
Caden Laverty of Shattuck took first place in the pole vault and Clay Pugh of Beaver won the discus.
Thomas won the boys team championship with 119 points and Timberlake was second with 109. They were well ahead of the rest of the field.
Class A state track
Area results
Girls
100 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 12.70.
200 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 25.13. 5, Zoee Weaver, Beaver, 27.13.
400 - 3, Zoee Weaver, Beaver, 1:00.54. 5, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 1:02.12. 6, Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual, 1:02.16.
100 hurdles - 6, May Pachner, Fort Supply, 17.68.
300 hurdles - 4, May Pachner, Fort Supply, 49.69.
800 - 1, Zoee Weaver, Beaver, 2:26.91. 3, Braci Nyberg, Seiling, 2:30.13. 4, Shaylin Petty, Seiling 2:31.18.
1600 - 5, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 6:00.92.
3200 - 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 12:19.49.
1600 relay - 6, Laverne (Katelin Long, Macy Bentley, Kamryn Baggs, Whitley Cash), 4:26.93. 7, Seiling (Braci Nyberg, Kenly Gore, Shelby Seabourn, Shaylin Petty), 4:29.09.
3200 relay - 3, Seiling (Shaylin Petty, Braci Nyberg, Kenly Gore, Shelby Seabourn) 10:29.17. 4, Laverne (Katelin Long, Karly Brown, Kamryn Baggs, Whitely Cash) 10:30.72.
Pole vault - 1, May Pachner, Fort Supply, 9-6.
Long jump - 1, Lyric Woodson, Fort Supply, 16-3.25. 5, Malloree Schlessman, Beaver, 15-8.5. 6, May Pachner, Fort Supply, 15-8.25.
Discus - 2, Emily Patrick, Laverne, 116-2. 6, Allison Clift, Cheyenne, 98-9.
Shot put - 2, Emily Patrick, Laverne, 33-4.5. 3, Alee Hunt, Seiling, 33-3.75. 7, Jolie Walker, Hammon, 31-11.
Team scoring: Boise City 92, Velma-Alma 89, Cherokee 65, OBA 64, Thomas 52, Laverne 46, Seiling 37, Fort Supply 31, Texhoma 29, Beaver 24, Cyril 22, Lomega 21, Waurika 21, Vici 20, Turpin 19, Geronimo 16, Drummond 15, Okeene 14, Wesleyan Christian 12, Cheyenne 11, Woodland 10, Verden 10, Davenport 10, Ringling 10, Marlow Central 8, Dewar 8, SW Covenant 6.5, Sweetwater 6, Welch 6, Tipton 5, Moss 5, Copan 4, Goodwell 4, Timberlake 3, Garber 3, Sharon-Mutual 3, Pond Creek-Hunter 3, Maysville 3, Hammon 2, Alex 2, Cimarron 2, Depew 2, Billings 1.5, Coyle 1.
Boys
100 - 4, Casen Rogers, Cheyenne, 11.89.
200 - 2, Brenden Bowles, Buffalo, 23.14.
400 - 6, Colby Perez Cheyenne, 52.01.
110 hurdles - 1, Casen Olson, Waynoka, 15.40. 2, Kobe Mcgowan, Forgan, 16.21. 7, Jaden Hall, Balko, 17.49.
300 hurdles - 2, Casen Olson, Waynoka, 39.80. 5, William Pachner, Fort Supply, 43.42.
800 - 4 Colby Perez, Cheyenne, 2:08.20.
1600 - 8, Kayden Carter, Buffalo, 11:27.90.
High jump - 4, Jordan Mcgowan, Forgan, 6-2.
Pole vault - 1, Caden Laverty, Shattuck, 15-4. 6, Willie Norton, Beaver, 9-6.
Long jump - 2, Jordan Mcgowan, Forgan, 22-1.75. 5, Trey Torrance, Hammon, 21-7.
Discus - 1, Clay Pugh, Beaver, 158-0. 2, Levi Kent, Buffalo, 147-4. 3, Zacc Hugg, Beaver, 145-3.
Shot put - 3, Gabe Lovell, Laverne, 47-3.5. 5, Zacc Hugg, Beaver, 45-0.25.
Team scoring: Thomas 119, Timberlake 109, Cherokee 48, Medford 40, SW Covenant 36, Goodwell 30, Boise City 28, Waurika 26, Beaver 23, Midway 22, Covington-Douglas 21, Forgan 21, Geronimo 18, Davenport 18, OBA 18, Waynoka 18, Burlington 18, Buffalo 17, Mason 16, Velma-Alma 16, Wetumka 16, Cheyenne 13, Ringling 12, Shattuck 10, Butner 10, Indiahoma 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 10, Tyrone 9, Lomega 9, Earlsboro 8, Okeene 8, Texhoma 7, Laverne 6, Coleman 4, Hammon 4, Fort Supply 4, Alex 3, Woodland 2, Barnsdall 2, Turpin 2, Balko 2, Watts 2, Lone Wolf 2, Drummond 1, DCLA 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.