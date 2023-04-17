The April 7, 2023 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from January business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from February 16th to 28th and estimated sales from March 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $187,412,022 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $8,336,174 from the $179,075,848 distributed to them in April last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $32,463,162.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $31,960,378 sales tax disbursement and a $5,898,253 use tax disbursement.
City April 2023 April 2022
Alva $317,853.46 $300,742.86
Arnett $24,205.64 $17,593.18
Beaver $35,522.61 $40,321.68
Buffalo $20,283.83 $18,9910.57
Camargo $2,710.33 $3,199.51
Canton $24,666.91 $24,368.83
Fairview $136,430.81 $125,057.90
Fargo $4,137.38 $3,532.51
Forgan $2,982.82 $3,185.99
Fort Supply $2,263.15 $3,196.06
Freedom $5,724.57 $1,622.58
Gage $6,195.13 $30,626.60
Laverne $32,272.74 $34,688.73
Leedey $13,844.81 $11,321.06
Mooreland $39,552.80 $38,079.19
Seiling $130,287.86 $134,589.16
Shattuck $60,643.51 $64,345.83
Taloga $4,549.03 $3,287.56
Vici $27,854.86 $25,414.52
Waynoka $54,516.42 $33,972.47
Woodward $1,059.265.90 $1,041,573.48
County April 2023 April 2022
Dewey $245,948.25 $394,297.27
Ellis $285,500.95 $226,564.45
Harper $73,450.65 $58,125.58
Woodward $311,858.30 $279,144.96
