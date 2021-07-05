Woodward City Commissioners meet tonight with a short agenda on the slate.
The meeting is tonight due to the Independence Day holiday. It starts at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
The board will hold a public hearing first. The hearing is relative to determining a portion of alley to be closed for public use behind Walgreens providing residential parking in an alley off Maple, between 9th and 10th Streets.
After the hearing, commissioners will consider an ordinance for closing public use on that portion of alley.
The board will also consider reappointment of John Brown and Jewell Searcy to the Convention and Visitors Committee.
Commissioners will consider the reappointment of Ronnie Brittain, Lester Neil and Sidonna Davis to the Parks and Beautification board.
A facilities use agreement with the Woodward Round-up Club will also be considered.
