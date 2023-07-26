OKLAHOMA CITY – Applications are now available for the second annual Oklahoma Farm to School Garden of the Year Contest. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Team invite all public or private PK-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments to participate.
To apply, visit www.okfarmtoschool.com. The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 8th, by 11:50 p.m.
“School gardens are living laboratories that create teaching opportunities for nutrition, agriculture, and experiential education across all disciplines,” said ODAFF Farm to School Coordinator Alex Cox. “Gardening helps children discover where food comes from and helps develop healthy eating habits. Research also shows when a student plants a seed, they are more likely to taste and try the food when it is ready to harvest."
Gardens can be an indoor herb garden in a windowsill of a classroom, outdoor raised beds, in-ground farms, or even a greenhouse.
There will be five categories for awards: Best Overall School Garden, Best Education-Based School Garden, Best Harvest Partnership School Garden, Best Community Collaboration School Garden, and Best Start-Up School Garden Proposal.
Winners will be chosen at the end of September, and be announced at the beginning of October.
To learn more about the categories of the contest, how your garden qualifies, or to apply for the contest, visit www.okfarmtoschool.com. For additional questions, contact Alex Cox at Alex.cox@ag.ok.gov.
