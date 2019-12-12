Applications are now being accepted for 2019 Citizen of the Year in Woodward, said the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Any citizen currently residing in the city of Woodward and surrounding area is eligible.
Individuals will be considered and selection based on the following criteria:
Primary
A. Volunteer service to the Woodward community and area. Volunteer services are considered to be civic enterprises which are non-work related and non-paid.
B. Accomplishments in city and area betterment.
C. Character as a citizen
D. Civic leadership
Secondary
According to the nomination form, these factors may include personal accomplishments in business or profession, family, church and school.
Current Citizens of the Year are Rocky and Mary Jane Simmons.
The announcement will be made at the Chamber's annual meeting on Jan. 23 at the Woodward Conference Center.
Nomination forms are available at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce office, 1006 Oklahoma Ave. For additional information call 580-256-7411.
Nomination forms are due at the chamber office by Dec. 30, 2019.
