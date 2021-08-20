An apartment fire was turned in around midnight Thursday evening, according to Mooreland Fire Department Chief Travis Case.
Out of the approximately four residents, Case has heard of no injuries.
“About half of it (the apartment building) is totaled and the rest of it was smoke damaged,” Case said. “When we got on the scene there was nobody there.”
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, according to Case.
“We'd like to thank the Woodward and Sharon Fire Departments for coming and helping us,” Case said.
According to Woodward Fire Chief Todd Finley, the Woodward Fire Department sent four units and eight personnel to assist Mooreland.
