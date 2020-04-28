Patients who had to delay surgery or other non-emergency procedures can now secure their necessary care as AllianceHealth Woodward resumes some elective procedures. The hospital is following Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order allowing some elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals with a low or no-COVID-19 census.
Safety remains the hospital’s highest priority and the hospital has taken numerous actions to maintain a safe environment of care.
Everyone who enters the building, including staff, is screened, and all employees, physicians, patients and visitors are expected to wear masks. The number of procedures performed at the hospital each day is being limited and furniture in waiting areas has been spaced out to maintain appropriate social distancing.
Cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and caregiving spaces has been intensified.
“It’s important for the people of Northwest Oklahoma to be able to access the medical care they need,” said Jason Ray M.D., Chief of Staff at AllianceHealth Woodward.” “Our hospital and caregivers practice infection prevention every day. As we resume some elective procedures, we are working diligently to keep all who enter the facility safe.”
Non-COVID-19-care (NCC) zones are now defined where care for patients known to have tested negative for COVID-19 will receive care from dedicated staff. Any COVID-19 patients in the hospital will be grouped together in the same unit away from other patients and staff working in this area will not cross over to the NCC.
Landon Hise, CEO of AllianceHealth Woodward said, “We have been actively developing our plan for restarting surgeries, elective procedures, and other healthcare services, at the appropriate time. The safety of our patients and our staff remains our first priority as we resume services with a phased approach.”
All patients who are having surgery or other invasive procedures will be tested for COVID-19 in advance of the procedure. The hospital is closely monitoring its inventory of test kits, personal protective equipment, medications and other needed supplies to ensure sufficient resources to support the number of patients in care.
The main entrance on the west side of the hospital near the fountain is now open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with registration staff available and a short screening for all who are entering the hospital for non-emergency procedures.
The emergency entrance is also available 24 hours a day. One visitor will be allowed to accompany each patient who is having a procedure, to communicate with the physician and drive the patient home. Restrictions remain in place for visitors to inpatients, with exceptions made for pediatric patients, laboring mothers and end of life situations.
“We know that many members of our medical staff are eager to resume care for their patients and return to work, but we also know that we must continue our commitment to protect patients and staff, and to provide the safest possible environment for everyone,” Hise said.
Woodward and the surrounding region’s cooperation and support during this unprecedented time has been noticed and is much appreciated by the physicians, employees and administration of AllianceHealth Woodward.
Residents have helped minimize the spread of COVID-19 by sheltering-in-place. And caregivers at the hospital have received an outpouring of support, with community members sewing masks, businesses donating personal protective equipment, and local restaurants offering discounts and delivering food to our facility for health care staff.
“AllianceHealth Woodward will continue to answer the call to provide quality care to our region of the state and we appreciate everyone’s help at this time. We are dedicated to keeping patients, their families, our caregivers safe. We are open and ready.” Hise said.
