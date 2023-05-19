All-State honorees

All-State athletes and coaches recognized at Thursday’s Boomer Booster Club Awards Ceremony were, from right, Dathan Custar, Jacee Childers, Madison Green, Thessaly Pfeifer, Lucas Shirkey, Caden Reid, Kendal Wells, Ava Long, Averi Edwards, J. P. Shirkey and Amy Province. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Here are the award winners recognized at the Boomer Booster Club All Sports Letterman and Awards Ceremony.

Big E Awards

Fast pitch softball – Kendal Wells

Men’s cross country – Evan Dunn

Women’s cross country – Kendal Wells

Dance – Jacee Childers

Cheer – Angelica Martinez

Football – Hunter Harrison

Powerlifting – Hallie Waibel

Women’s basketball – Averi Edwards

Men’s basketball – Luis Corral

Tennis – Derek Smith

Wrestling – Julio Gomez

Baseball – Shawn Harris

Women’s track – Isabela Weber

Men’s track – Dylan Brown

Women’s golf – Emily Stebens

Women’s soccer – Averi Edwards

Men’s soccer – Caden Reid

Debbie Feerer Award – Thessaly Pfeifer

Erick Tiscareno Award – Kyle Martin

Gary Rottmayer Award – Sam Cheap, Ethan Matt, Luis Corral

Dr. Leo and Jerri Meece Scholarship – Kendal Wells

Dr. Alan Braly Scholarship – Kendal Wells

Scott Cheap Scholarship – Luis Corral, Sam Cheap

Bob. R. Williams Scholarship – Dakota Samarco

Brian Burlsworth Award – Ethan Matt

All State recognition

Cross Country – Dathan Custar

Basketball – Thessaly Pfeifer

Dance – Jacee Childers, Madison Green

Soccer – Lucas Shirkey, Caden Reid, Kendal Wells, Ava Long, Averi Edwards

All-State soccer coaches – J. P. Shirkey, Amy Province

Academic All-State – Women’s cross country and track, baseball and men’s soccer

