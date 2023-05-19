Here are the award winners recognized at the Boomer Booster Club All Sports Letterman and Awards Ceremony.
Big E Awards
Fast pitch softball – Kendal Wells
Men’s cross country – Evan Dunn
Women’s cross country – Kendal Wells
Dance – Jacee Childers
Cheer – Angelica Martinez
Football – Hunter Harrison
Powerlifting – Hallie Waibel
Women’s basketball – Averi Edwards
Men’s basketball – Luis Corral
Tennis – Derek Smith
Wrestling – Julio Gomez
Baseball – Shawn Harris
Women’s track – Isabela Weber
Men’s track – Dylan Brown
Women’s golf – Emily Stebens
Women’s soccer – Averi Edwards
Men’s soccer – Caden Reid
Debbie Feerer Award – Thessaly Pfeifer
Erick Tiscareno Award – Kyle Martin
Gary Rottmayer Award – Sam Cheap, Ethan Matt, Luis Corral
Dr. Leo and Jerri Meece Scholarship – Kendal Wells
Dr. Alan Braly Scholarship – Kendal Wells
Scott Cheap Scholarship – Luis Corral, Sam Cheap
Bob. R. Williams Scholarship – Dakota Samarco
Brian Burlsworth Award – Ethan Matt
All State recognition
Cross Country – Dathan Custar
Basketball – Thessaly Pfeifer
Dance – Jacee Childers, Madison Green
Soccer – Lucas Shirkey, Caden Reid, Kendal Wells, Ava Long, Averi Edwards
All-State soccer coaches – J. P. Shirkey, Amy Province
Academic All-State – Women’s cross country and track, baseball and men’s soccer
