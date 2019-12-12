Woodward's Drake Parker earned one of the top honors in District 5A-2 football in awards announced by the district coaches.

Parker was named the Ironman of the Year in the district for his performances on both sides of the ball.

Woodward's DW Moffet was selected to the first team All-District as defensive lineman.

Boomer players making second team All-District included quarterback Parker Pruett, running back Daniel Fraire, offensive lineman Dalton Baggs, defensive linemen Trystan Hammontree and Shawn O'Kelley and defensive backs Shawn Chase and Matt Ogden.

District 5A-2

Offensive Player of the Year - Dominic Richardson, McGuinness

Defensive Player of the Year - Brynden Walker, McGuinness

Lineman of the Year - Alphonse Joseph, Carl Albert

Special teams Player of the Year - Aaron Beck, McGuinness

Ironman of the Year - Drake Parker, Woodward

First team

Quarterback - Dylan Hampton, Piedmont

Running backs - Colby Matlock, Piedmont; Davontae Pickard, Piedmont

Wide receivers - Doran Hillman, Piedmont; Rico Windham, Carl Albert

Tight ends - Justin Adams, Guthrie; Troy Lemcke, McGuinness

Offensive line - Jett Boyd, Piedmont; Miguel Brown, McGuinness; Jacob Gentry, Carl Albert; Callaway Meier, Piedmont; Ben Tawwater, McGuinness

Defensive line - Jonathan Fulkerson, Carl Albert; Jarod Heath, Piedmont; DW Moffet, Woodward; Chase Stevenson, Guthrie

Linebackers - Sam Bass, McGuinness; Reise Collier, Carl Albert; Bo Hardy, Piedmont; Evan Ille, McGuinness; Devante Moncrief, Lawton Eisenhower; David Peters, Carl Albert; Tervae Williams, Guthrie

Defensive backs - Montrell Britt, Carl Albert; J.D. Coonfield, Guthrie; Caleb Dixon, Piedmont; Jonathan Mosley, Carl Albert

Kicker - Zach Schmit, McGuinness

Punter - Landen Augusta, Lawton Eisenhower

Second team

Quarterback - Parker Pruett, Woodward

Running backs - Daniel Fraire, Woodward; Ethan Roberts, Lawton Eisenhower; Mason Teeter, Piedmont

Wide receivers - Caed Guggisberg, Guthrie; Max Mefferd, Guthrie; Louis Ward, McGuinness

Tight ends - Mike Flores, Carl Albert; Matthew Lingerfelt, Guthrie

Offensive line - Kenyan Arnold, Carl Albert; Dalton Baggs, Woodward; Callaway Crenshaw, McGuinness; Blake Duggins, Lawton Eisenhower; Cody Hickman, Guthrie; Henry Lee, Northwest Classen; Colton Vargas, Guymon; Trystan Williams, Lawton Eisenhower

Defensive line - Erik Gonzalez, Northwest Classen; Trystan Hammontree, Woodward; Wardell Lolofie, Carl Albert; Shawn O'Kelley, Woodward; Diego Sinecio, Guymon

Linebackers - Ben Basey, McGuinness; Bryce Digiacento, Piedmont; Trey Fields, Guymon

Defensive back - Zaire Bartee, Piedmont; Shawn Chase, Woodward; Cale Coffman, Guthrie; Hector Goosby, Guthrie; Matt Ogden, Woodward

Punter - Darion Yarbrough, Northwest Classen

