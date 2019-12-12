Woodward's Drake Parker earned one of the top honors in District 5A-2 football in awards announced by the district coaches.
Parker was named the Ironman of the Year in the district for his performances on both sides of the ball.
Woodward's DW Moffet was selected to the first team All-District as defensive lineman.
Boomer players making second team All-District included quarterback Parker Pruett, running back Daniel Fraire, offensive lineman Dalton Baggs, defensive linemen Trystan Hammontree and Shawn O'Kelley and defensive backs Shawn Chase and Matt Ogden.
District 5A-2
Offensive Player of the Year - Dominic Richardson, McGuinness
Defensive Player of the Year - Brynden Walker, McGuinness
Lineman of the Year - Alphonse Joseph, Carl Albert
Special teams Player of the Year - Aaron Beck, McGuinness
Ironman of the Year - Drake Parker, Woodward
First team
Quarterback - Dylan Hampton, Piedmont
Running backs - Colby Matlock, Piedmont; Davontae Pickard, Piedmont
Wide receivers - Doran Hillman, Piedmont; Rico Windham, Carl Albert
Tight ends - Justin Adams, Guthrie; Troy Lemcke, McGuinness
Offensive line - Jett Boyd, Piedmont; Miguel Brown, McGuinness; Jacob Gentry, Carl Albert; Callaway Meier, Piedmont; Ben Tawwater, McGuinness
Defensive line - Jonathan Fulkerson, Carl Albert; Jarod Heath, Piedmont; DW Moffet, Woodward; Chase Stevenson, Guthrie
Linebackers - Sam Bass, McGuinness; Reise Collier, Carl Albert; Bo Hardy, Piedmont; Evan Ille, McGuinness; Devante Moncrief, Lawton Eisenhower; David Peters, Carl Albert; Tervae Williams, Guthrie
Defensive backs - Montrell Britt, Carl Albert; J.D. Coonfield, Guthrie; Caleb Dixon, Piedmont; Jonathan Mosley, Carl Albert
Kicker - Zach Schmit, McGuinness
Punter - Landen Augusta, Lawton Eisenhower
Second team
Quarterback - Parker Pruett, Woodward
Running backs - Daniel Fraire, Woodward; Ethan Roberts, Lawton Eisenhower; Mason Teeter, Piedmont
Wide receivers - Caed Guggisberg, Guthrie; Max Mefferd, Guthrie; Louis Ward, McGuinness
Tight ends - Mike Flores, Carl Albert; Matthew Lingerfelt, Guthrie
Offensive line - Kenyan Arnold, Carl Albert; Dalton Baggs, Woodward; Callaway Crenshaw, McGuinness; Blake Duggins, Lawton Eisenhower; Cody Hickman, Guthrie; Henry Lee, Northwest Classen; Colton Vargas, Guymon; Trystan Williams, Lawton Eisenhower
Defensive line - Erik Gonzalez, Northwest Classen; Trystan Hammontree, Woodward; Wardell Lolofie, Carl Albert; Shawn O'Kelley, Woodward; Diego Sinecio, Guymon
Linebackers - Ben Basey, McGuinness; Bryce Digiacento, Piedmont; Trey Fields, Guymon
Defensive back - Zaire Bartee, Piedmont; Shawn Chase, Woodward; Cale Coffman, Guthrie; Hector Goosby, Guthrie; Matt Ogden, Woodward
Punter - Darion Yarbrough, Northwest Classen
