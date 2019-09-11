More responsible beverage service and sales training sessions are now available.
The next training sessions will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at High Plains Technology Center.
Session one is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second goes from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The training is free and open to anyone but registration is required. All beer, wine and alcohol retailers are encouraged to attend. The sessions will meet the training requirements for the alcohol law that went into effect in October of 2018.
Registration deadline is Sept. 12.
Areas of focus include:
• Laws, regulations and ordinances involving the sale and use of alcohol and the consequences for violations, including sales of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons and the mentally incompetent
• Checking IDs and determining what IDs are acceptable.
• Adopting and enforcing an alcohol policy
• Keeping incident records.
To register or for more information contact Glenda Blosser, certified prevention specialist, at 580-571-3240 or email gblosser@odmhsas.org.
