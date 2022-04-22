The Woodward County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the Woodward County Courthouse.
The agenda has many topics to consider. Several are Interlocal agreements between Woodward County Commissioners and the Town of Mutual, City of Woodward, Woodward Public Schools and Sharon Mutual Schools.
Another Interlocal agreement is to be signed by the Commission Chairman to provide a fire prevention officer to be a member of the Woodward Fire Department and provide fire safety and burn prevention programs for Woodward County’s Fiscal Year of 2022-2023.
Commissioners will consider/action of a Cooperative Agreement Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Services Division (Counties portion of expenditures for predator & rodent services within agreement July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023.
Approval of consulting agreement between Woodward County and Civicus Group for the remainder of fiscal year 2021-2022 along with the approval of fiscal year 2022-2023 will be discussed.
An agreement between County Commissioners, City of Woodward for joint position of Emergency Management Director fiscal year 2022-2023 is to take place.
A lease with purchase option of a John Deere Model 333G Skid Steer through Oklahoma Department of Transportation for District #2 will be discussed.
Discussion of the countywide burn ban is also on the agenda. The burn ban has been in effect since Dec. 15 of 2021 and little precipitation has fallen since it was declared.
