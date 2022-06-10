The Woodward County Commissioners will have quite a few things to consider and take action on in the weekly meeting Monday at 10 a.m.
The interlocal agreement with with the city for dispatch services for the sheriff’s office is up for discussion. The agreement is for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Local Public Agency Land & Right-of-way Acquisition Services Agreement with Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc. for District #2 resurfacing project in Sharon is on the agenda.
Other items include:
- Notice of county equipment on private property east of NS 202 between EW 48-49 to resolve a drainage issue in District #2.
- A resolution to pay the salary for each of the commissioners from the Woodward County General Fund for 2022/2023.
- Blanket investment resolution authorizing the Treasurer of Woodward County to invest available county funds in various financial institutions at the treasurer’s discretion.
- Resolution authorizing the county treasurer to credit to county general accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
- Possible action of NW Oklahoma Juvenile Detention center expenses with APS Fire Company.
- ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds sub award or reimbursement to Woodward County EMS regarding prior Woodward County EMS proposal.
Some routine items on the agenda include approving minutes of previous and special meetings, court clerk records management and preservation monthly report June 2022, Purchase orders and monthly highway expenditures for May.
