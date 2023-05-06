Woodward County Commissioners will discuss and consider action on a resolution for an election to continue .4 of an existing half-cent county sales tax during the meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
If passed, the resolution calls for a vote on extending the sales tax July 11. The extension would be for three years from October 1, 2023 through Oct. 1, 2026 and money to be used basically for repairs, renovations and other improvements to county buildings.
The half-cent sales tax was originally passed to build the Woodward County Event Center and renovate other fairgrounds buildings.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include opening sealed bids for construction of an addition to the Mutual Fire Department. This item was rebid from a few weeks ago after the only bid came in higher than expected.
Commissioners will also take up a request to approve Northwest Domestic Crisis Center to apply for an emergency solutions grant.
Other items include:
- Cash fund estimates of needs and request for appropriations for April 2023
- Resolution determining maximum monthly expenditures for April 2023
- Monthly reports of county officers
- Monthly report of county treasurer to state auditor and inspector
- Purchase orders
- Appointment of Kaye Cortez to the Woodward County Board of Health.
*****
The Woodward Board of Education will recognize the high school’s top students at their monthly meeting on Monday.
This month the meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Woodward Middle School South media center.
In addition to recognizing valedictorians and salutatorians, board members will recognize District Teacher of the Year Jake Henderson and hear various reports.
Action topics include possible approving the temporary appropriation for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, approval of the request for approval of state and or federal fund for general fund and consider approving adjunct teachers for the middle school and high school.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss rehiring certified and support staff or the 2023-2024 school year.
Votes are scheduled in open session.
