A young, but growing part of the Woodward District Livestock Show is the Ag Mechanics show, now in its fourth year.
Projects will be set up on Friday with judging set for 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“These projects can be made out of metal or wood and must have been built by the students in the past year. A project can be built by an individual or a team that consists of up to 4 members,” said show organizer Chris Kelln, the agricultural education teacher at Shattuck. “The workmanship and quality of projects are judged. The students are interviewed by the judges about the knowledge of their projects.”
Students will have built trailers, cattle working equipment, deer feeders, fire pits and decorative items such as wall hangings to large sculptures. There are 6 different divisions of projects -- Ag Machinery and Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Outdoor Recreation, Wildlife Equipment, Trailers and Decorative division. They have also added a Jr. horseshoe division that is open to 8th grade and under students.
“This show was started in 2019 to allow area students to display projects that they had built. This was the first Ag Mechanics show of its kind in Oklahoma. Other district shows and the Oklahoma Youth Expo have since started similar Ag Mechanics shows,” Kellen said.
He said numerous individuals and businesses have assisted.
“The students will receive tools, gloves, torches, saws, etc. Woodward Steel, White’s Welding and Case Welding have been title sponsors for the past couple of years,” Kelln said. “ CF Industries and Koch Fertilizer have recently come on board as sponsors. This year will see the start of a scholarship program. We will also have a drawing for a welder. One of the deserving exhibitors will win a welder donated by Case Welding.”
