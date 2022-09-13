Woodward Public Schools ExSTREAM program is beginning its fourth year of the five year grant with Horace Mann and Highland Park. The Early Childhood Center and Cedar Heights were awarded the grant this year.
The ExSTREAM program is a product of a grant called 21st Century Learning, providing over $1 mllion for five years of facilitating an after school program. Students can attend the program after school from 3 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Students are served a snack, offered 30 minutes of homework assistance and participate in activities such as cooking-healthy snacks they can make at home themselves. Students are also introduced to robotics, music and movement, art and enrichment programs.
“We’ve had guitar lessons in the past, karate lessons, dance lessons, soccer and cheer and just extra opportunities our kids are able to do that they may otherwise never get the chance to do. All funding is through this wonderful grant. Students also go on field trips such as going to Alva Menagerie or Leonardo’s in Enid,” said Highland Park Principal Tara Burnett.
The program has also run through the summer months the past few years. This year, they are embedding tutoring in math and reading for students that might need extra intervention.
“At Highland Park, we have up to over 100 students attending on a daily basis, Monday through Thursday. The program also allows teachers and support staff in our district to work and earn extra money for serving as teachers or support staff for the program. Parents who work until 5 or 5:30 can rest assured as their children are still at the school and being enriched through the after school ExSTREAM program,” Burnett said.
Elementary students grades 1-4 can benefit from this program and is a free option for parents that work a little bit later. ECC is in the process of beginning this program and is scheduled to be available to students in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.