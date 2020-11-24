Woodward's After Prom committee is once again holding a reverse raffle fundraiser.
The raffle is used to raise money for the annual after prom event held on the evening of prom night, said Lori Zimmerman, a committee member.
After Prom is put on by the junior and senior parents and is a safe and fun event to ensure kids will have a good time and stay safe on prom night.
Funds raised provide entertainment, food and drink plus lots of prizes for kids, Zimmerman said.
The raffle goes through Nov. 29. There are 300 tickets at $100 each.
"We will begin drawing names on Nov. 30 and will livestream it on our After Prom Facebook page," Zimmerman said. "Each day we will draw out 20 names and on Dec. 11 we will draw out the last 10 names and the last ticket to be drawn will receive $10,000.
"It's a great fundraiser and the money will provide a fun filled night for our Woodward kids."
For more information contact Zimmerman at lozimmerman@woodwardps.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.