Enrollment is open to Woodward area residents for free Adult Education classes. Anyone age 16 and over is welcome.
According to Assistant Principal at Woodward Middle School Diana Ball, the classes are for any adult who would like to work toward improving basic skills in math, English and reading. The classes can also help prepare for the test to earn a high school equivalency diploma.
“It’s never too late, that’s for sure,” Ball said. “If they have their high school equivalency, that lets them get a better job or it lets them go to post secondary education.”
According to Ball, enrollees are given a Core Academic Skills Assessment (CASA) in order to measure their knowledge and skill level.
“It’s a pre-test. It's not quite as lengthy and it doesn't need to be lengthy,” Ball explained. “We don't need tons of data from their pretest, other than to see where their weaknesses are and get them enrolled in the correct coursework so that they can pass their tests.”
Once the teachers know what a person needs help with, they can get them rolling with some curriculum, workbooks, online and small group studies. If several are struggling with a similar concept, like math, the teachers will put them in a small group to work together on it, according to Ball.
“A lot of it’s individual and they (teachers) just go around and help as needed,” Ball said. “They can kind of do combination classes once they get in there, and get enrolled, and get an online account for some of the subject areas. If they have internet access at home, they can work on some of it at home also.”
Testing for a high school equivalency diploma is then taken at High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) for a fee.
There are two different high school equivalency diplomas the classes prepare for. The HiSet test is a little easier as far as vocabulary and reading. For those interested in going on to HPTC or college, those schools prefer the GED, according to Ball.
Classes are held at the Woodward Adult Learning Center in Oak Park School on 1423 Oak St. Classes meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lesa Tune at 256-6063 ext 3462.
