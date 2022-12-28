The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) offers free resources to help Oklahomans achieve their New Year’s health resolutions through small daily steps. Whether you wish to eat more nutritiously, move more or start living tobacco free, TSET programs like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future can help you plan — and stay encouraged — to reach your goals.
“The New Year is a great time to tackle harmful habits like tobacco use and eating unhealthy foods,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Taking small steps towards a healthier lifestyle can make a big difference. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Shape Your Future are here to help you make those real and sustainable changes to live a healthier life.”
The number one thing you can do for your health is not to use tobacco products. Quitting tobacco is no small change, but the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is there for you every step of the way. The Helpline offers free resources, personalized services and nonjudgmental support to make quitting tobacco a realistic goal. Call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free resources available to Oklahomans, including free patches, gum or lozenges.
Shape Your Future provides tips and tools all Oklahomans can use to live healthier lives. ShapeYourFutureOK.com offers quick and healthy recipe ideas, meal plans, fun ways to get moving and more. You can even take the seven-question Health Quiz to learn where you stand, and which small steps can help kick off your new health journey.
Here are a few healthy changes to consider making in 2023:
• Drink more water and less soda
• Get a few more minutes of physical activity in your day by going on a walk
• Add fruits and veggies to snack time
• Cook more healthy meals at home
• Get better sleep by turning off screens an hour before bedtime
With a little help, achieving healthy goals can be easier than anticipated. For more free programs and resources to improve your health and that of your family and community, visit oklahoma.gov/tset.
*****
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service for Oklahomans wanting to help themselves, loved ones, patients or employees live tobacco free. Funding is primarily provided by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served more than 470,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and has been ranked among the top quitlines for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment for the last 10 years by the North American Quitline Consortium.
*****
Shape Your Future is a community health education intervention encouraging Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free. Shape Your Future strives to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and all Oklahomans on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Find us online at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. To learn more, go to www.oklahoma.gov/tset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.