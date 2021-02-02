The number of active Covid-19 cases in Woodward has dropped below 100 according to numbers released Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Woodward is listed with 97 active cases remaining out of 1,788 infections.
Countywide, there are 136 active cases out of 2,984 positive tests.
Mooreland has 29 cases active out of 203 positives and seven cases remain active in Fort Supply out of 925 positive tests. Sharon has four active cases out of 38 original positives.
Numbers for area counties include:
Woods - 1,149 cases with 104 active
Major - 899 cases with 55 active
Dewey - 503 cases with 28 active
Beaver - 388 cases with 31 active
Harper - 388 cases with 13 active
Ellis - 335 cases with 14 active.
Statewide there have been 392,164 positive tests with 360,702 have recovered. Deaths in Oklahoma are at 3,602.
