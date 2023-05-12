Voters interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2023 Election Year can request absentee ballots now using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by downloading and printing an application from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Woodward County Election Board and can be mailed, emailed, or faxed to the County Election Board.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the requested election year. Absentee ballot requests are valid for one calendar year. Voters who have previously received absentee ballots will need to submit a new request if they would like to vote by absentee ballot in the 2023 Election Year.
Voters with questions should contact the Woodward County Election Board at (580)256-3609 or woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov. The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00-3:00.
