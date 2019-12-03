A Brotherhood Aiming Toward Education (ABATE) Northwest Oklahoma Chapter 69 recently went shopping in a big way.
Purchasing 42 bicycles and 14 baskets full of toys, the motorcycle organization took a trailer and loaded it up for area community toy giveaways.
The bicycles and gifts were purchased with the proceeds from annual chili cook-off event held in February 2019.
“We appreciate everyone that came to our chili cook-off event,” Kristie Pool, ABATE NW 69 public relations and merchandise officer, said. “We hope that people will come to the parade this week and see what they helped us accomplish.”
ABATE NW 69 will be pulling a flat-bed trailer in the Woodward Christmas parade so the community can see the toys they have helped purchase.
“We love to be able to do and give back to the children and families in our community,” Pool said. “We buy lots of toys as we know that the kids love them, but our main focus is on buying bicycles.”
According to Pool, while the ABATE mission is to educate people on the rights of motorcyclists, providing bicycles and education is the first step to awareness about bicycle safety which becomes an entry way into motorcycle awareness with adults.
“NW 69 of Oklahoma feels like this is an investment into the wellness of our children as it promotes exercise,” Pool shared. “But also into the potential enjoyment for a bicycle that hopefully someday turns in to the love for a motorcycle.”
For more information in donating or becoming a ABATE member, contact Steve Stewart at 580-571-2793 or Pool at 580-571-5015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.